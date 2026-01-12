Stephen A. Cunningham, MAI, SRA, CCIM Joins SVN Commercial Partners as Managing Director, Supporting Continued Growth in SWFL

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen A. Cunningham, MAI, SRA, CCIM and State-Certified General Real Estate Appraiser, RZ300 Joins SVN Commercial Partners as Managing Director, Supporting Continued Growth in Southwest Florida

Steve Cunningham, a well-known and highly respected commercial real estate broker in Lee County, has announced that he has joined SVN Commercial Partners as Managing Director.

Cunningham has spent decades advising property owners, investors, and businesses throughout Lee County, earning a reputation for market insight, integrity, and results across office, retail, industrial, and investment sales. In his new role, he will focus on expanding SVN Commercial Partners’ footprint and advisor development throughout Southwest Florida.

His addition comes at a time of continued momentum for SVN Commercial Partners, which consistently ranks among the top 10 firms globally within the SVN® brand, reflecting the firm’s collaborative platform, international reach, and strong performance across major markets.

“Southwest Florida remains one of the most dynamic commercial real estate markets in the Country,” Cunningham said. “SVN’s platform, global exposure, and collaborative culture create a powerful advantage for local clients, and I’m excited to help drive the next phase of growth in this market.”

Cunningham’s appointment reinforces SVN Commercial Partners’ commitment to Southwest Florida and its strategy of pairing experienced local leadership & teamwork with a globally recognized commercial real estate network.

"I have known Steve for more than a decade and am honored to join forces to further develop our firm," stated Managing Partner Ashley Bloom. "We both are aligned on the concept of client first brokerage and relationship building."

For additional information, offering materials, or to schedule a discussion, interested parties are encouraged to visit svncp.com or contact Donna Marrero Zaldivar, donnazaldivar@svn.com or 239.314.8527.

