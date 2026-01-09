MACAU, January 9 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for September - November 2025 was 191.7, down by 0.1% over the previous period (August - October 2025). The index for existing residential units (204.2) decreased by 0.1%, while that for pre-sale residential units (237.1) went up by 0.5%.

The index for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (194.6) dropped by 0.3% from the previous period, while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (243.5) went up by 0.5%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those of 5 years old or less decreased by 1.4% and 0.2% respectively, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old climbed by 1.4%.

Analysed by usable floor area, the index for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more decreased by 1.2%, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres increased by 0.8%.

In comparison with September - November 2024, the overall residential property price index went down by 7.2%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula (190.2) and Taipa & Coloane (198.2) falling by 5.3% and 13.5% respectively.