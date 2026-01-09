Statistics on electronic payment transaction value - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for November 2025

MACAU, January 9 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction values (hereinafter referred to as transaction values) for restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade in November 2025 grew by 3.5% and 3.7% year-on-year respectively.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In November 2025, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments totalled MOP1.14 billion, up by 3.5% year-on-year yet down by 2.1% month-on-month. For the first eleven months of 2025, the transaction value went up by 2.3% year-on-year to MOP12.40 billion.

In comparison with November last year, the transaction values for Western Restaurants and Fast-food Restaurants rose by 10.4% and 10.3% respectively, while the transaction value for Chinese Restaurants dropped by 2.7%. As the effect of the National Day holidays subsided, all types of restaurants & similar establishments generally recorded a month-on-month fall in transaction values in November, with Japanese & Korean Restaurants and Fast-food Restaurants posting respective decreases of 9.2% and 8.7%. On the other hand, the transaction value for Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops increased by 2.2%.

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

The transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP4.50 billion in November 2025, up by 3.7% year-on-year but down by 4.0% month-on-month. For the first eleven months, the transaction value amounted to MOP46.47 billion, with the year-on-year decline continuing to narrow to 4.9%.

When compared with November last year, the transaction values for Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers and Pharmacies increased by 21.2% and 18.1% respectively, while that for Department Stores went down by 8.8%. Compared to October when the National Day holidays take place, the transaction values for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers and Leather Goods Retailers decreased by 16.7% and 11.7% respectively, whereas the transaction value for Pharmacies grew by 14.1%.

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.