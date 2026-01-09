Tourist price index (TPI) for the fourth quarter of 2025

MACAU, January 9 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average Tourist Price Index (TPI) for 2025 went up by 1.71% year-on-year, on account of dearer jewellery prices and higher entertainment and leisure expenses; yet, lower hotel room rates offset part of the increase. Analysed by section of goods and services, price indices of Miscellaneous Goods (e.g. jewellery, watches, arts and crafts) and Entertainment & Cultural Activities grew by 13.46% and 8.20% year-on-year respectively, whereas the price indices of Accommodation (-2.88%) and Medicine & Personal Goods (-1.93%) decreased.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, TPI rose by 4.95% year-on-year, attributable to higher jewellery prices, hotel room rates and airfares. Among various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods, Accommodation and Transport & Communications went up by 17.33%, 7.33% and 6.05% year-on-year respectively.

In comparison with the third quarter of 2025, TPI for the fourth quarter climbed by 9.30%. The price index of Accommodation rose sharply by 34.86% quarter-on-quarter due to higher hotel room rates amid the National Day holidays and the Grand Prix. Besides, the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods, Transport & Communications and Clothing & Footwear grew by 7.77%, 4.86% and 4.37% respectively.

TPI reflects the price change of goods and services purchased by visitors. Sections of TPI goods and services are selected according to the consumption pattern of visitors, namely Food, Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco; Clothing & Footwear; Accommodation; Restaurant Services; Transport & Communications; Medicine & Personal Goods; Entertainment & Cultural Activities; and Miscellaneous Goods.