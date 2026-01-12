Movies And Entertainment Global Market Report 2025 Movies And Entertainment Global Market Report 2025 Movies And Entertainment Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Movies And Entertainment Market to Surpass $160 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Entertainment And Media market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,835 billion by 2029, with Movies And Entertainment to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Media industry, which is expected to be $3,462 billion by 2029, the Movies And Entertainment market is estimated to account for nearly 5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Movies And Entertainment Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the movies and entertainment market in 2029, valued at $53,977 million. The market is expected to grow from $36,344 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth is supported by the increasing marketing and promotion spend and rising presence of online video platforms.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Movies And Entertainment Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the movies and entertainment market in 2029, valued at $50,001 million. The market is expected to grow from $33,775 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising presence of online video platforms and the expansion of streaming platforms and subscription-based models.

What will be Largest Segment in the Movies And Entertainment Market in 2029?

The movies and entertainment market is segmented by type into print media, digital media and streaming media. The streaming media market will be the largest segment of the movies and entertainment market segmented by type, accounting for 46% or $73,520 million of the total in 2029. The streaming media market will be supported by rising consumption of short-form clips and trailers, increasing influence of social-media-driven virality on title discovery, growing advertiser spend on programmatic and native campaigns, expanding use of influencer and creator partnerships for promotion, strengthening data-driven audience targeting and segmentation, increasing localization of content and promotional material.

The movies and entertainment market is segmented by mode of watching into theatres, over-the-top platforms and others. The over-the-top platforms market will be the largest segment of the movies and entertainment market segmented by mode of watching, accounting for 53% or $84,151 million of the total in 2029. The over-the-top platforms market will be supported by rising subscriber acquisition and retention campaigns, increasing ad-sales and hybrid monetization models, growing content aggregation and third-party distribution partnerships, expanding regional and language-specific content libraries, strengthening flexible pricing and bundling strategies, increasing collaborations with studios for early-access windows.

The movies and entertainment market is segmented by application into residential and commercial. The residential market will be the largest segment of the movies and entertainment market segmented by application, accounting for 74% or $1,18,657 million of the total in 2029. The residential market will be supported by rising consumer spending on home entertainment subscriptions and on-demand rentals, increasing demand for curated and family-friendly content, growing importance of convenience and watch-anytime habits, expanding catalog availability across platforms and retailers, strengthening value perception through bundled services and promotions.

What is the expected CAGR for the Movies And Entertainment Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the movies and entertainment market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Movies And Entertainment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global movies and entertainment market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape content production, distribution, and consumption patterns worldwide.

Growing Shift Towards OTT Media Services - The growing shift towards OTT media services will become a key driver of growth in the movies and entertainment market by 2029. As consumers increasingly prefer on-demand, personalized and cross-platform viewing experiences, traditional media consumption patterns are being rapidly replaced by digital streaming. The convenience of accessing diverse content libraries, coupled with affordable subscription options and widespread internet availability, has made OTT platforms a dominant force in the entertainment landscape. Moreover, the focus on regional storytelling, user-driven recommendations and ad-free viewing experiences continues to attract a broad audience base. This ongoing transformation toward flexible and digital-first entertainment consumption is anticipated to drive significant growth in the movies and entertainment market during the forecast period. As a result, the growing shift towards OTT media services is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Streaming Platforms And Subscription-Based Models - The expansion of streaming platforms and subscription-based models will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the movies and entertainment market by 2029. The increasing adoption of subscription-based video-on-demand services has revolutionized content consumption, offering viewers access to vast libraries of movies, series and original productions across multiple devices. These models provide consistent revenue streams for producers while enhancing audience convenience through personalized recommendations and ad-free experiences. The growing investment in exclusive content, regional language productions and advanced streaming technologies continues to attract a diverse global audience. As digital infrastructure strengthens and consumers increasingly prioritize flexible, on-demand entertainment, the continued expansion of streaming platforms and subscription ecosystems is expected to drive substantial growth in the movies and entertainment market during the forecast period. Consequently, the expansion of streaming platforms and subscription-based models is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Presence Of Online Video Platforms - The rising presence of online video platforms will serve as a key growth catalyst for the movies and entertainment market by 2029. The rapid expansion of over-the-top (OTT) streaming services and user-generated content platforms is transforming how audiences consume entertainment, offering greater accessibility, flexibility and content diversity. Increasing internet penetration, widespread smartphone adoption and the growing availability of affordable data plans have further fueled this shift toward digital viewing. Streaming platforms are also investing heavily in localized and original content to attract regional audiences and expand global reach. As more consumers turn to online platforms for movies, series and live entertainment, the growing dominance of digital video ecosystems is expected to significantly drive the movies and entertainment market during the forecast period. Therefore, this rising presence of online video platforms is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Marketing And Promotion Spend - The increasing marketing and promotion spend will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the movies and entertainment market by 2029. Rising investments in advertising campaigns, brand tie-ins and cross-platform promotions are enhancing audience engagement and expanding the commercial reach of films and entertainment content. Production houses and streaming platforms are increasingly leveraging digital media, influencer collaborations and experiential marketing to build stronger connections with viewers and boost visibility ahead of releases. The growing advertiser confidence in cinema and digital entertainment channels further underscores the sector’s potential as a high-impact promotional medium. As companies continue to expand their marketing budgets and adopt innovative promotional strategies, this trend is anticipated to drive greater audience participation and revenue growth in the movies and entertainment market during the forecast period. Consequently, the increasing marketing and promotion spend is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Movies And Entertainment Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the streaming media movies and entertainment market, the over-the-top platforms movies and entertainment market, and the residential movies and entertainment market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $108 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rapid digital adoption, personalized content delivery, and expanding consumer demand for on-demand entertainment. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of digital and OTT technologies that enable anytime, anywhere content access, immersive viewing experiences, and innovative distribution models, fuelling transformative growth within the broader movies and entertainment industry.

The residential movies and entertainment market by $42,522 million, the over-the-top platforms movies and entertainment market by $33,119 million, the streaming media movies and entertainment market is projected to grow by $32,517 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

