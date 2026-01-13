LiThink Supports Plant-for-the-Planet, Launches Sustainability Page

Li Think partners with Plant-for-the-Planet, uniting sustainable energy storage with global reforestation efforts to combat climate change. LiThink emphasizes "Refusing to Replace" as a core sustainability principle, combining long-life LiFePO4 technology with support for global reforestation. LiThink partners with Plant-for-the-Planet to empower young climate ambassadors and support reforestation efforts.

Reforestation support plus long-life LiFePO₄ design to reduce replacement, waste and downtime for RV, marine and off-grid users.

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiThink today announced a new sustainability initiative that combines support for reforestation through Plant-for-the-Planet with a product strategy centered on long service life in LiFePO₄ energy storage. The company also launched a public Sustainability Page outlining how it approaches environmental responsibility across product design, materials, packaging, and customer support.LiFePO₄ batteries are often discussed in terms of clean energy access. LiThink’s position is that sustainability also depends on what gets prevented: frequent replacements, unnecessary waste, and avoidable logistics and disposal.“Long-term sustainability is not only about what a battery powers today, but how long it stays reliable in real use,” said a LiThink spokesperson. “We’re making our approach more visible—supporting reforestation, while also focusing on long-life design choices that help reduce replacement and waste over time.”Supporting Reforestation Through Plant-for-the-PlanetLiThink said its sustainability program includes support for Plant-for-the-Planet’s global reforestation and climate education activities. The company will share updates on its Sustainability Page as the program progresses, including how support is structured and how it aligns with broader climate responsibility goals.Why Longevity Matters: “Refusing to Replace” as a Sustainability PrincipleLiThink’s Sustainability Page emphasizes product longevity as one of the most practical ways to reduce environmental impact in mobile and off-grid power systems. Fewer replacements can mean less manufacturing demand, less shipping volume, and less end-of-life disposal.To support long-term use, LiThink highlighted build priorities that are designed to improve durability and reduce long-term uncertainty for customers:• Grade A+ prismatic cells selected for consistency• Controlled cell restraint intended to manage long-term prismatic-cell dimensional change• Six-sided epoxy insulation panels designed to maintain stable internal separation interfaces over time• Locking adhesive on critical fasteners to reduce gradual loosening in mobile environmentsResponsible Materials and Packaging ImprovementsLiThink stated that its LiFePO₄ chemistry avoids cobalt by design and that the company is working to reduce single-use plastics in packaging. Where possible, LiThink is transitioning toward more recyclable, paper-based packaging materials and reducing foam use, while maintaining protective standards required for battery transport.Transparency and ReportingLiThink said its Sustainability Page will be used as a single location for sustainability-related updates, including program milestones, documentation, and methodology notes when impact estimates are shared.AvailabilityMore information is available on LiThink’s official website:About LiThinkLiThink develops LiFePO₄ energy storage solutions for RV, marine, and off-grid applications in Europe. The company focuses on engineering-led design choices, internal verification routines, and transparent customer support to reduce uncertainty for end users and installers.

