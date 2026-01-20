Novus Home Mortgage Expands Into the Dallas–Fort Worth Market, Led by Industry Veterans Marcus Lepp and Shawn Fehily

Regional Branch Managers, Marcus Lepp and Shawn Fehily

DALLAS, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novus Home Mortgage is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch office in the Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas region, marking another exciting milestone in the company’s ongoing national expansion.The new Dallas, TX branch is led by industry veterans Marcus Lepp and Shawn Fehily, who bring decades of combined experience and a shared vision to redefine the mortgage experience through exceptional customer service, transparency, and community connection. Lepp and Fehily, both respected leaders in the mortgage industry, are passionate about helping homeowners and investors access smarter, faster, and more personalized lending solutions. Their leadership in Dallas represents a key step in Novus Home Mortgage’s mission to deliver its high-touch, relationship-based service model to one of the most dynamic housing markets in the nation.While rooted in Dallas–Fort Worth, the Novus Home Mortgage Regional Branch is licensed in all 50 states, proudly serving clients nationwide. The branch also partners with corporations to offer employee mortgage benefit programs, helping businesses support their teams with exclusive home financing solutions.“We’ve built our Dallas office on a foundation of integrity, experience, and a genuine commitment to helping families achieve their dreams of homeownership,” said Marcus Lepp, Branch Co-Founder of Novus Home Mortgage Dallas. “Dallas–Fort Worth is a thriving region filled with opportunity, and we’re honored to plant roots here.”“Our goal has always been to combine deep mortgage industry knowledge with modern technology to simplify the mortgage process,” added Shawn Fehily, Branch Co-Founder. “This expansion allows us to serve both local and national clients better while creating lasting partnerships with real estate professionals and corporate partners.”The new Novus Home Mortgage Dallas branch offers a full suite of mortgage services, including loans for self-employed borrowers, VA, FHA, Conventional, investment properties, second homes, USDA, and DSCR loans, along with refinancing options. Every solution is backed by Novus’s client-first approach and innovative digital tools designed to streamline the lending experience.In addition to residential lending, the Dallas–Fort Worth branch will continue to emphasize community engagement, supporting local initiatives, educational programs, and partnerships that empower families and professionals to make confident financial decisions.Novus Home Mortgage, a division of Ixonia Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. We are headquartered at 20225 Water Tower Blvd, Suite 400, Brookfield, WI 53045. Toll-free (844) 337-2548. NMLS No. 423065 ( http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ). Member FDIC.

