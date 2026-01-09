Madrid’s The Style Outlets Redefine Retail Maintenance at with Gausium's Autonomous Cleaning Technology

Gausium Scrubber 50 at The Style Outlets, Madrid Gausium Scrubber 50

Serveo partners with Darlim to deploy Gausium Scrubber 50 autonomous cleaning robots at The Style Outlets, enhancing retail efficiency and sustainability.

MADRID, SPAIN, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gausium, a global leader in AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots, has announced the successful deployment of its flagship Scrubber 50 at The Style Outlets in Madrid. The project, executed in collaboration with Serveo, one of Spain’s leading facilities management (FM) companies, and Darlim , Gausium’s authorized distributor in Spain, sets a new benchmark for innovation in high-traffic retail environments.As a premier shopping destination, The Style Outlets requires a pristine environment to ensure a positive customer experience. To meet these high standards while optimizing operational efficiency, Serveo integrated two Scrubber 50 units into the mall’s daily cleaning workflow. The deployment was facilitated by Darlim, whose expertise ensured a seamless transition to autonomous cleaning.Enhancing the Retail Experience through InnovationIn the competitive retail sector, floor cleanliness directly influences shopper perception. The Scrubber 50 was selected for its ability to operate safely and effectively in high-traffic corridors and lobbies during business hours. By delegating repetitive, large-scale scrubbing tasks to the Scrubber 50, Serveo’s cleaning teams are empowered to focus on detail-oriented tasks—such as sanitizing touchpoints and high-contact surfaces—improving both the visual standards and the overall hygiene of the facility.The Scrubber 50 Advantage: Features & Performance The Scrubber 50 was selected for its ability to balance high-performance cleaning with sophisticated safety features. Key advantages highlighted during its operation in Madrid include:-Sustainability & Water Recycling: Equipped with a revolutionary 5-stage filtration system, the Scrubber 50 recycles water during operation, reducing water consumption by up to 80%. This helps facilities like The Style Outlets meet ambitious sustainability goals.- Safety in Dynamic Environments: Utilizing state-of-the-art sensors, and AI-driven navigation, the Scrubber 50 moves with millimetric precision, identifying and avoiding obstacles and pedestrians in real-time.- Total Autonomy: With its optional docking station, the Scrubber 50 can automatically charge its battery, drain dirty water, and refill with clean water, requiring minimal human intervention and ensuring the robot is always ready for duty.- Versatile Cleaning Modes: The Scrubber 50 offers 3-in-1 capabilities—scrubbing, sweeping and dust mopping—making it the most versatile solution for diverse floor types found in shopping centers.- Data-Driven Management: Through the Gausium mobile App, Serveo managers can monitor cleaning progress in real-time and access detailed productivity reports, ensuring full transparency and optimized resource allocation.A Successful CollaborationThe integration of Gausium’s technology has resulted in clear operational gains for Serveo, including significant cost savings and a more uniform level of cleanliness throughout the day."By combining Serveo’s facilities management expertise, Darlim’s local deployment support, and Gausium’s autonomous technology, The Style Outlets in Madrid has successfully enhanced cleaning efficiency," said a spokesperson for Gausium. "This success story proves that the future of retail maintenance lies in the seamless harmony between human expertise and smart robotics."For more information on how Gausium is redefining the cleaning industry, please visit www.gausium.com

Gausium Scrubber 50 at The Style Outlets Madrid: Automating Everyday Mall Cleaning

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.