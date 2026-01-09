GWM Global Technology Investment White Paper: Focusing on Cutting-Edge Intelligent New Energy Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GWM CTO Nicole Wu delivered a keynote speech and released the Global Technology Investment White Paper, comprehensively showcasing GWM’s technology roadmap and cutting-edge achievements. The original excerpt is as follows:

For 140 years, cars got faster, stronger, safer... but colder. Today, that's changing. At GWM, we asked a simple, crazy question: Can a car understand you, feel your needs, become more than metal and code — like a horse with spirit?

One year ago, right here on this CES stage, we unveiled ASL — Agent of Space & Language. An intelligent agent that sees the world in 3D — inside and outside the car — just like a human. It reads text, speaks naturally, and communicates easily. Not just a smarter machine. A vehicle that listens, learns, and connects.

Today, ASL is real. Human-machine interaction just evolved. You don't have to adapt to the car anymore. The car adapts to you. A living companion has been born — not just transportation, but a true friend. A Family member on wheels.

Inspired by living organisms in nature, GWM developed EEA 4.0, our next-gen electronic & electrical architecture.

Central compute, the brain: deeper thinking, lightning-fast decisions.

Regional controllers, reflexes: instant, local, ultra-precise.

High-speed network, everything connected, with a millisecond-level response.

Thinking. Sensing. Acting. All as one.

Cockpit, chassis, powertrain - all collaborating together.

In an intelligent vehicle, the OS enables everything to be in sync. Today, that OS takes a leap forward. With large-model AI baked in, it becomes AI-powered. This AIOS is driven by a central intelligence. It works end to end — from core hardware, to the EEA architecture, to communication, to the OS itself. AIOS — giving the vehicle intelligence of its own.

Let me introduce you our Intelligent Drive Agent—powered by VLA and a world model. It doesn’t just see objects. It reads the story behind them. Not just sensing and responding - but thinking, reasoning, and deciding before the road decides for you.

In future, Wey agent will become Wey Agents—more skills, smarter collaboration, every situation will be handled by a dedicated agent.

Our leadership extends beyond smart cockpit and ADAS to encompass core innovations in powertrain and chassis. Our strategy is unequivocal: All Scenarios, All Powertrains, All Users— covering ICE, hybrid, electric, and hydrogen.

Hi4, our intelligent hybrid 4WD, masterfully combines instant e-motor torque with enduring engine strength for exhilarating launches, reduced fuel consumption, and extended range. We developed three distinct variants:

Hi4: Optimized for urban efficiency

Hi4-Z: Engineered for elevated capability

Hi4-T: Built for hardcore off-road adventure

Our Hi4-Z power-split system — with its three-speed front drive — takes its cue from Dujiangyan. Just like that ancient design, Hi4-Z splits one force into two smart paths. One flow runs through the ring gear, into the transmission, straight to the wheels. The other moves through the sun gear, into a generator. When engine output runs high, that second flow powers the generator—driving the rear e-motor for true all-wheel-drive, and even storing extra energy for later use. Modern technology echoing wisdom that's lasted for millennia.

AI empowers Hi4 to think across domains—balancing electric flow, data flow, and heat flow, all at once. Using navigation and map data, it predicts roads, traffic, and speed, planning fuel and electric use before. At the same time, it learns how you drive, fine-tuning throttle response to our personal style. On the move, decisions happen in milliseconds: saving energy before it’s ever wasted. Fuel consumption drops by up to 15%.

We relentlessly advance ICE technology, offering engines from 1.5L to 4.0L, paired with our in-house engineered 9DCT, 9AT, and 9HAT transmissions. Our gas powered 3.0T V6, featuring the in-house high-temperature dual VGT turbo, handling up to 980 degrees Celsius, with a redesigned combustion chamber delivering industry-leading thermal efficiency. The 4.0T V8 gives big-engine lovers even more choice. And we’re not stopping here. GWM will keep pushing ICE forward, creating more value for drivers worldwide.

In the field of new energy, GWM pioneers key technologies in-house— encompassing e-drive systems, batteries, power electronics, fuel cell stacks, and Type-IV hydrogen tanks.

We used AI to make off-roading easier—inspiring driver’s confidence. Powered by GWM’s deep off-road heritage, Hi4 brings intelligent all-terrain recognition and control. It reads the road— with over 99% accuracy, in real time. Once the terrain is identified, powertrain, 4WD, suspension, and braking move as one. The vehicle adapts in seconds — hands-free, worry-free. The system thinks ahead — so you don’t have to. With AI on board, even first-timers can go further with confidence.

At CES, we proudly showcase tangible products:

The all-new WEY 07 Intelligent Advanced Edition, empowered by GWM’s VLA large model.

The flagship WEY G9 MPV, elegantly blending Eastern aesthetics with Hi4 efficiency.

The rugged TANK 500 Hi4-T Intelligent Edition, crafted for the toughest terrain with 100 km pure electric range.

And the groundbreaking GWM S2000 CL motorcycle, showcasing the world’s first 2.0L flat-eight engine.

These aren't merely products — they are a testament to boundless curiosity, unwavering courage, and relentless innovation.

At GWM, we don't chase fleeting hype. We build enduring substance. Technology isn't the final destination — it's the vital force propelling humanity forward.

Centuries ago, figures in the Dunhuang murals reached boldly for light and the future. That very same indomitable spirit lives within what we create today.

GWM doesn't just follow the rhythm of the times. We compose it.

Let's move forward, together — forging a smarter tomorrow.

Finally — being a CTO: half visionary superhero, half stand-up comedian… still patiently explaining how to reconnect your Wi-Fi. And yes, I truly enjoy this job.

Thank you.

