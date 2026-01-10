Walkee Paws Launches New Deluxe Plus Boot Leggings for Dogs

dog leggings for snow, boots that stay on dogs dog boot leggings, snow leggings for dogs,

New Deluxe Plus Boot Leggings from Walkee Paws are TPE-molded and fully waterproof—flexible in cold, adjustable fit, and built to last for every dog.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walkee Paws, a company that makes products to protect dogs during walks and outdoor adventures, has released its new Deluxe Plus Boot Leggings. These boots are designed to be easier to put on, fit dogs of many different shapes and sizes, and last a long time even with regular use.The boots are now made from Thermoplastic Elastomer, or TPE, a special material that is strong, flexible, and completely waterproof. The leggings that go with the boots are also water-resistant to keep a dog’s leg fur and paws dry.Why These Boots Are Special?Many dog boots leak water because they are made with stitched seams. Walkee Paws’ new boots are molded from TPE in one single piece. This makes the boots fully waterproof and more durable than regular stitched boots.These boots are designed to stay flexible even in very cold temperatures. They move naturally with a dog’s paws so walking feels comfortable. They have better grip on wet surfaces and inside the house, and they do not slip. The boots have no seams to split or tear and are built to last much longer than regular rubber boots.The leggings are made from strong, water-resistant fabric. This helps keep a dog’s lower legs and paws dry while walking in rain, snow, or muddy areas.Easier Fit for Every DogThe Deluxe Plus Boot Leggings have been redesigned to fit dogs better. They can be adjusted to fit dogs that are small, medium, or large. The boots and leggings stay on securely so they do not slip off while dogs run or walk.Dogs can move naturally in these boots without feeling restricted. The improved fit also makes it easier for dog owners to put the boots on and take them off.Built to LastThe new boots are made to handle active dogs and outdoor adventures. The TPE boots are strong and flexible so they will not crack, break, or leak water. The leggings are made from tough fabric that resists tearing and wears well even with daily use.These improvements mean the boots and leggings will last longer than traditional dog boots. Dog owners will not have to replace them as often, which saves time and money.Practical Design for Outdoor AdventuresWalkee Paws designed the original boot leggings to solve problems with regular dog boots. Ordinary boots can slip off, get lost, or be hard to put on. By connecting boots to leggings, Walkee Paws made a product that stays on better and protects both a dog’s paws and lower legs.The new Deluxe Plus model is easier to put on and take off. The fit can be adjusted, the materials are stronger, and the boots are waterproof. This makes the product more practical for dogs and owners, especially for long walks, hikes, or playtime in rain, snow, or mud.Benefits of TPE BootsWalkee Paws’ TPE boots offer many advantages for dogs and owners:• Fully waterproof so paws stay dry in rain, snow, and slush• Flexible and comfortable even in freezing temperatures• Stays on securely with a good fit• Moves naturally with a dog’s paws• No seams to split or let water in• Stronger and longer-lasting than regular rubber boots• More durable as built to last far longer than standard bootsThese benefits make the Deluxe Plus Boot Leggings a big improvement over traditional dog boots. Dogs stay comfortable and dry, and owners do not have to worry about water or boots falling off.Available in Many SizesThe Deluxe Plus Boot Leggings come in a wide range of sizes to fit dogs of all shapes. Walkee Paws provides a size guide to help owners pick the right size for their dog. Instructions for putting on, adjusting, and caring for the boots and leggings are included to make sure the product lasts a long time.Why This Product Matters?Many dog owners want boots that are easy to use, comfortable, and durable. Ordinary dog boots often do not stay on, wear out quickly, or let in water. Walkee Paws solves these problems with a combined boot and legging design. The new TPE boots are waterproof, strong, and flexible. The leggings provide extra protection to the legs and paws.The Deluxe Plus Boot Leggings show that Walkee Paws listens to dog owners. By making boots that are easier to use, more durable, and waterproof, the company helps dogs stay safe and comfortable outdoors. Owners can enjoy walks and adventures without worrying about wet paws or boots slipping off.About Walkee PawsWalkee Paws started in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. The company makes products to protect dogs during outdoor activities. Its main idea is to combine boots and leggings into one product so a dog’s paws and lower legs stay safe from snow, ice, mud, salt, hot pavement, and other hazards.Walkee Paws first became widely known after appearing on the television show Shark Tank in 2021. Since then, the company has continued to improve its products and develop new solutions to keep dogs safe, happy, and comfortable outdoors.Media ContactEmail: walkeepaws@walkeepaws.comWebsite: https://walkeepaws.com/ Phone: +18337271994

