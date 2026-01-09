MNEC Announces Opening of Applications for FLBA Cohort 3

Fri. 09 of January of 2026, 17:12h

Applications for the third cohort of Timor-Leste’s national leadership programme, Futuru Líder Ba ASEAN (FLBA), will be opened for online applications from 12to 20 January 2026.

The FLBA is a 12-month leadership development programme for 100 selected future leaders aged 27 to 38 years. It is fully funded by the Timor-Leste government and aims to prepare the nation’s next generation of leaders, from all sectors and municipalities, for integration into ASEAN and long-term national development. The FLBA programme is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, specifically under the day-to-day direction of the Vice-Minister for ASEAN Affairs.

The first FLBA programme was launched by the government in 2024 to prepare Timor-Leste’s next generation for leadership in ASEAN and the capability to lead the country’s long-term development. The first two cohorts contributed measurably to Timor-Leste’s preparation for ASEAN membership in 2024 and 2025, which was achieved on 26 October 2025.

The FLBA is a world-class development programme that requires attendees to be present at all training sessions, complete a demanding set of assignments, and participate in a weeklong immersion trip abroad to ASEAN countries. Participants who do not complete the requirements will not be eligible for FLBA certification at the end of the programme.

There is no education fee charged to selected candidates. The cost of travel for ASEAN exposure is free for participants. However, participants are required to complete all the assignments and workshops in the program.

For ministries and organisations employing participants who attend the FLBA programme, the benefits include enhanced leadership capability, international readiness, leadership networking, and leadership career development. Through their future leaders, Timor-Leste’s organisations from all sectors become part of a network leading national strategic development. However, sponsoring organisations are required to sign a letter authorizing candidates to be free to participate fully in all FLBA activities and assignments.

Requirements for Candidates

Participants are carefully selected through an application process, recommendation letter by their sponsoring organisation and an individual interview. There is no preference given according to political party affiliation or religious faith. Diversity criteria include gender balance, geographical representation from across the country, and inclusion of people with disabilities

Participants must be:

Age 27-38.

Fluent in English (all courses and assignments are in English).

Provide in the application form a letter of recommendation from a sponsor at a leadership level in their organisation.

Application Procedure

Starting 12 January, you can use this link to fill in the FLBA Cohort 3 online application form:

https://forms.gle/kGJDVmk6nN1hVkXZA

Candidates fill in the online FLBA application form (important note: applications close at midnight on 20 January). Sponsor recommendation letter with signature to be uploaded in PDF format in the application form. Demonstration of English fluency. Option for fluency level is an English language test score (if you have them) or a short description of your fluency using English in education and work experience. Results of the online application will be announced by email on 25 January. Interviews for selected candidates will be held at MNEC from 28 January to 4 February 2026.

For questions or to communicate with the selection panel, please use this email: cohort1.flba@gmail.com.