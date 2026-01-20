Marriott Bonvoy Events Announces APEC MICE Group & Catering B2B Offer for 2026

Submit Release
Where Connections Create Possibilities – APEC MICE Group & Catering B2B Offer for 2026 at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort

PATONG, PHUKET, THAILAND, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marriott Bonvoy Events today announced the launch of its APEC MICE Group & Catering B2B Offer for 2026, a regional initiative developed to support meeting planners and organizations seeking comprehensive solutions for business gatherings. The program provides double Marriott Bonvoy points, added event benefits, and curated enhancements designed to elevate professional events hosted within participating properties.

As part of this initiative, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort is among the featured destinations offering facilities and services tailored to corporate groups, conferences, and incentive programs. Located in the center of Patong, the resort combines modern accommodation, flexible meeting venues, and amenities suitable for events of varying scale.

Property Overview: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort
- Located steps from Patong Beach with convenient access to local cultural attractions
- 445 guestrooms featuring private balconies, terraces, or pool-access options
- Five swimming pools, including a water park designed for leisure breaks or team-building activities
- Dining outlets offering international cuisine alongside locally inspired dishes

Event and Meeting Facilities
- The Summer Social – A beachfront venue suited for breakout sessions, receptions, and creative workshops
- Merlin Ballroom – A Peranakan-inspired space designed for conferences, banquets, and large-scale events
- Garden Room – A modern venue surrounded by greenery, suitable for small meetings
- Boardroom – A functional setting for executive meetings and strategic discussions

APEC MICE Group & Catering B2B Offer for 2026 – Benefits
- Double Marriott Bonvoy points
- One complimentary room for one night for every 20 rooms booked (up to three complimentary rooms), or one complimentary welcome drink per guest (up to 100 guests)
- 5% discount on the master bill
- Marriott Bonvoy signing bonus points for planners completing all room bookings through Reslink (select brands: 10,000 bonus points)
- Access to Marriott Bonvoy planning tools to support event coordination, equipment arrangements, and catering needs

Additional Enhancements (Choose Up to Two)
-Coffee Break Enhancement: Coffee Break Upgrade (enhanced items or live cooking) or a complimentary standard coffee break for up to 50 guests
- Corkage Waiver: Waived corkage fees for up to 30 bottles per event
- Team Building: One-hour complimentary team-building activity during the group stay
- Wellness: One-hour morning yoga session at the Beach Club for all group participants

For Media Inquiry, Information, or Bookings
For additional details about Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort or the APEC MICE Group & Catering B2B Offer for 2026, please contact the property directly or visit the official offer page.

Your beachfront MICE venue: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort.

