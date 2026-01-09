Texas Vocational School Integrity Health & Education Expands Enrollment for 2026

Patient Care Technician Program. Pharmacy Technician Program. Phlebotomy Technician Program. CPR Training. Patient care technician training Texas.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrity Health & Education has announced expanded enrollment opportunities for its 2026 academic terms. The vocational school, recognized for providing career-focused healthcare training, is opening admissions across multiple disciplines to meet the growing demand from prospective students seeking high-quality vocational education in healthcare. The expanded enrollment includes adjustments to program schedules, increased capacity in key courses, and enhancements to academic support services to ensure students can complete their training efficiently while maintaining skill proficiency and certification readiness.The expansion responds to the continued demand for qualified healthcare support personnel across hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and outpatient settings. The institution’s programs are designed to prepare students for immediate entry into the workforce by emphasizing practical skills, industry-aligned curriculum, and hands-on experience alongside foundational theory.Expanded Program AvailabilityThe enrollment expansion for 2026 covers a wide range of healthcare programs. Both in-person and hybrid course formats are offered to meet the needs of students with varying schedules, backgrounds, and learning preferences. Hybrid programs combine online coursework with in-person lab sessions to provide students with flexibility while ensuring mastery of hands-on skills.The expanded programs include:• Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training: Structured to prepare students for state competency exams and entry-level employment in nursing homes, hospitals, and other long-term care settings. The curriculum emphasizes patient care, hygiene, mobility support, and safety protocols.• Patient Care Technician (PCT) Programs: Focus on advanced patient care skills, including vital sign monitoring, EKG administration, phlebotomy basics, and assisting nurses in clinical tasks. Graduates are trained to work in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and long-term care facilities.• Phlebotomy Technician Training: Offers both theory and hands-on practice in specimen collection, venipuncture techniques, lab safety, and sample handling. Students gain experience through simulation labs and clinical practice opportunities.• Medical Billing and Coding: Provides instruction in healthcare data management, insurance claims processing, CPT/ICD coding, and electronic health records. The program prepares students for administrative roles that are critical to the healthcare revenue cycle.• Pharmacy Technician Programs: Cover medication preparation, prescription processing, dosage calculations, patient communication, and compliance with pharmacy law. Students learn both technical and interpersonal skills necessary for retail and healthcare pharmacy settings.• Basic Life Support (BLS) and CPR Certification: Includes practical emergency response training for adults and pediatric patients, AED use, and CPR procedures. The courses ensure compliance with workplace safety standards and prepare students for certification exams.The institution has increased class capacity, frequency of start dates, and availability of evening and weekend options. These adjustments provide students with additional flexibility to enroll in programs without delaying their educational goals.Instructional Approaches and Hybrid LearningThe center offers multiple instructional approaches to accommodate diverse student needs. Online coursework in hybrid programs allows students to complete foundational modules such as medical terminology, anatomy, physiology, infection control, patient rights, and healthcare ethics at their own pace. Digital tools, including recorded lectures, discussion boards, and interactive assignments, allow learners to revisit content as needed.Following online coursework, students attend scheduled in-person lab sessions where instructors guide them through clinical skills, simulations, and practical assessments. For example, CNA and PCT students practice patient hygiene care, mobility support, and vital sign monitoring under supervised conditions. Phlebotomy students perform venipuncture on practice devices before applying skills in lab or clinical rotations.Traditional in-person courses remain available for students preferring direct instruction. Classrooms are equipped for hands-on practice with real medical tools and simulated patient scenarios. Evening and weekend schedules provide additional flexibility for learners balancing employment or personal commitments.Academic Support and Student ResourcesIn response to enrollment expansion, the institution has strengthened its academic and student support services. Online learning portals track student progress, host digital assignments, and provide access to study materials and practice assessments. Academic advisors are available to assist with course selection, scheduling, and program planning.Tutoring services and study workshops are offered to reinforce skills and ensure readiness for certification exams. For hybrid program students, instructors provide feedback during in-person labs, allowing students to refine techniques and gain confidence in their clinical abilities.Externship opportunities and partnerships with local healthcare facilities enhance practical training. Students gain supervised experience in real-world environments, supporting the transition from classroom to professional healthcare settings.Credentialing and Career PreparationPrograms are structured to prepare students for state or nationally recognized certifications. CNA program graduates are eligible to take state competency exams, while pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, and BLS graduates can pursue industry credentialing. Medical billing and coding students receive training aligned with professional certification standards.Career services are available to help students develop resumes, practice interviews, and connect with potential employers. Graduates are prepared to enter hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centers, long-term care facilities, and outpatient settings. The combination of theoretical instruction, hands-on practice, and career guidance ensures students are prepared for workforce entry upon program completion.Application Process and Enrollment SupportProspective students are encouraged to submit applications early to secure enrollment in the 2026 term. Advisors assist with prerequisites, document submission, and course selection. Enrollment support includes guidance on tuition, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities, helping students make informed decisions about their education.Financial assistance options include payment plans, employer reimbursement programs, and federal aid eligibility guidance where applicable. This support helps students access healthcare training without undue financial burden while maintaining program flexibility.Compliance and Institutional StandardsThe center adheres to state vocational training regulations and healthcare education standards. Curricula, labs, and clinical experiences comply with regulatory guidelines and industry best practices. Enrollment expansion is managed to maintain educational quality, ensure student safety, and preserve instructor-to-student ratios.Courses are reviewed regularly to remain aligned with workforce needs and evolving healthcare practices. Students receive instruction that reflects current standards in patient care, medical procedures, and healthcare administration.About Integrity Health & EducationIntegrity Health & Education is a vocational training institution located in Denton, Texas. The school provides career-focused healthcare programs, including certified nursing assistant training, patient care technician education, phlebotomy technician training, pharmacy technician programs, medical billing and coding, and BLS/CPR certification. Programs are available online, hybrid, and in-person to offer accessible pathways into the healthcare workforce. Students receive technical instruction, practical experience, and professional preparation along with career services to support their transition into healthcare roles.Media ContactIntegrity Health & Education109 S Woodrow Lane Suite 500Denton, TX 76205Website: https://integrityhealthed.com/ Phone number: 888-350-9667945-262-6239Email: admissions@integrityhealthed.com

