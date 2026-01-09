Big Marlin Charters Announces 10% Discount on Family-Friendly Fishing Charters in Punta Cana

A young angler proudly holds his catch during a family fishing charter in Punta Cana with Big Marlin Charters as the company offers 10% off family trips.

Family fishing charters give families a chance to connect, work together, and create memories that last long after the trip ends.” — Captain Yustas Fortuna

PUNTA CANA, LA ALTAGRACIA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Marlin Charters, a professional deep-sea fishing company in Punta Cana with more than 12 years of operational experience, announced today a 10% discount on private family-friendly fishing charters. The limited-time offer is designed to support family travel and promote offshore fishing experiences in the Dominican Republic. Family fishing charters in Punta Cana continue to grow in popularity as travelers seek outdoor activities that combine recreation, education, and quality time together. Fishing provides families with an opportunity to disconnect from daily routines while engaging in a shared experience that encourages teamwork, communication, and learning in a natural marine environment.Big Marlin Charters specializes in private offshore fishing charters tailored to families, close friends, and multi-generational groups. Each trip is guided by experienced captains and crew members who focus on safety, instruction, and engagement for anglers of all ages and skill levels. These charters are structured to ensure that both first-time participants and experienced anglers can actively take part.Our family-friendly fishing charters are one of the most exciting and spectacular activities for the whole family, close friends, or relatives," said Captain Yustas Fortuna of Big Marlin Charters. "You'll experience new emotions, strengthen your bonds through powerful team-building, and unite around a shared goal. We love having families on board - Big Marlin Charters is one big family itself, and it's always fun to connect with others out on the water."The 10% family discount applies to private 4–6 hour fishing charters departing from Punta Cana. Each charter includes professional fishing equipment, safety gear, and onboard guidance. Depending on seasonal conditions, guests may have opportunities to target popular Caribbean species such as blue marlin, white marlin, mahi-mahi, tuna, and wahoo. Cold drinks and round-trip transfer included.Deep-sea fishing in Punta Cana offers consistent offshore conditions and access to productive fishing grounds throughout much of the year. These conditions make the region a preferred destination for recreational fishing tourism in the Caribbean. Big Marlin Charters operates well-maintained vessels and adheres to established safety and service standards to ensure a comfortable experience for families.By introducing this family fishing charter discount, Big Marlin Charters aims to encourage family participation in offshore fishing while supporting Punta Cana’s growing tourism sector. The company views fishing not only as a sport, but also as a way to foster connection and shared accomplishment.About Big Marlin ChartersBig Marlin Charters provides private deep-sea and offshore fishing charters in Punta Cana–Bávaro. The company offers professionally guided fishing trips for families, tourists, and private groups, with an emphasis on safety, reliability, and customer experience.Media Contact:Email: info@bigmarlinpuntacana.comWebsite: https://bigmarlinpuntacana.com Phone: +18494099977

