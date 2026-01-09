Submit Release
A New Chapter in Coachbuilding: The SL Guadagnino Debuts as a Nine-Unit Exclusive

This limited-series pairs a completely new, handcrafted body with the proven technical foundation and sublime driving dynamics of the Mercedes-Benz SL chassis

The SL Guadagnino is born from a singular idea: to clothe legendary German precision in a hand-sculpted suit of Italian artistry. Two worlds, one masterpiece.”
— Fabrizio Guadagnino
RIED,FRUTIGEN, BERN, SWITZERLAND, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conceived for the discerning collector who values singularity over volume, the SL Guadagnino transcends the concept of a mere "special edition." It represents the art of modern coachbuilding, where timeless engineering serves as the canvas for contemporary design and bespoke craftsmanship. Production will be strictly limited to nine exemplaries worldwide, ensuring each car remains a rare artifact of automotive passion.

"The goal was never to replace a legend, but to re-interpret its soul for a single, exclusive conversation between driver and machine," said Fabrizio Guadagnino. "Starting with the impeccable SL platform gave us the freedom to focus purely on form, emotion, and exclusivity, resulting in a moving sculpture that is as unique as its future owner."

Key Highlights of the SL Guadagnino:

Exclusive Coachwork: A completely new, hand-manufactured body, designed and built in-house, mounted on the renowned Mercedes-Benz SL chassis.

Ultimate Rarity: A strictly limited production run of nine (9) vehicles for global clientele.


Proven Engineering: Leverages the performance, safety, and sophistication of the legendary SL drivetrain and electronic architecture.

The SL Guadagnino is not presented as a successor, but as a parallel narrative—a highly exclusive, coachbuilt derivative that celebrates the SL's legacy from an entirely new perspective. It is crafted for those who seek the pinnacle of individuality.

Inquiries regarding the limited series are now being accepted.

