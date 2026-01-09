DHS Highlights Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Rapists, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers Arrested Yesterday in Minneapolis

We will not let violence or rioters slow us down from fulfilling the American people’s mandate to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced arrests in Minneapolis, Minnesota yesterday. Across the city, ICE officers and agents arrested criminal illegal aliens including rapists, pedophiles, and drug traffickers.

“In the face of violent attacks, ICE law enforcement arrested pedophiles, rapists, and drug traffickers in Minneapolis yesterday,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Every single day our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities. We will not let rioters slow us down from making Minnesota safe again—something Governor Walz and Mayor Frey REFUSED to do.”

Since Operation Metro Surge began DHS law enforcement arrested more than 1,500 illegal aliens, including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and gang members across Minnesota.

Among the worst of the worst arrested yesterday in Minneapolis include:

Jose Alejandro Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of sexual assault on a child.

Abdikani Noor Ibrahim, a criminal illegal alien and registered sex offender from Somalia convicted of SEVENTEEN CRIMES including four counts of larceny, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, domestic violence, threatening terroristic state offenses, driving under the influence of liquor, intimidation, escape from custody, and property damage.

Alfonso Gregorio-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of attempted sexual assault.

Vang Pao Lee, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16 years, domestic violence, receiving stolen property, contempt of court and driving under the influence of liquor.

Said Abdulahi Elmi, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia convicted of possession of opium or derivatives, driving under the influence, possession of a hallucinogen, fraud, attempt to commit burglary, and larceny and charged with 20 other crimes.

Enrique Rodriguez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of altering identification on a weapon, domestic violence, flight to avoid prosecution, two counts of driving under the influence of liquor, and larceny.

Joel Cuautle-Ocelotl, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of assault, resisting an officer, illegal re-entry, and driving under the influence of liquor.

Brian Kenny Ardon, a criminal illegal alien convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, drug possession, and larceny.

Juan Jose Fuentes Huezo, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of domestic violence, shoplifting and disorderly conduct.

Isaac Marin Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of identity theft, selling cocaine, and selling amphetamine.

Bashir Ali Kulmie, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia convicted of drug trafficking and giving a peace officer a fake name.

Marco Antonio Heras Angulo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of selling methamphetamine.

Juan Pablo Morales Ayala, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela convicted of money laundering.

# # #