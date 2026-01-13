Viral TikTok Storyteller Christabel Oppong Releases Powerful Memoir Exploring Immigration, Family Betrayal and Grief

Christabel and her book 'The Unspoken Truth' Christabel's Mum and Dad in Ghana Celebrating Christabel's graduation

A Daughter’s Story of Migration, Loss, and the Lives We Carry in Silence

I want readers to understand how difficult it is to uproot your life and start again in a new country. So many sacrifices go unnoticed. You never truly know someone’s story or what tomorrow will bring” — Christabel Oppong

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British-Ghanaian writer and mother of three, Christabel Oppong (34) releases her debut memoir, ‘ The Unspoken Truth: You Never Know Your Tomorrow ’, a deeply personal and unflinching account of migration, survival, imprisonment and the cost of silence. The book follows her parents’ journey from post-colonial Ghana to South London and the lasting impact of betrayal, loss, and unspoken trauma.The memoir grew out of a series of TikTok live videos in which Christabel began sharing fragments of her family’s story. What started as a moment of honesty quickly resonated with audiences around the world, with the four-part series going viral and reaching over 5 million viewers the very first time she hit record. Encouraged by the overwhelming response, Christabel expanded the story into a full-length memoir, the first part of a two-part book published by Conscious Dreams Publishing The inspiration behind the book is rooted in a promise she made to her late father. “My dad always wanted me to write a book about his life and my mum’s life,” Christabel explains. “They went through so much, and he felt it was important that their story was shared. He encouraged me to become a journalist so I could learn how to research, write, and tell stories properly. Writing this book felt like honouring something he believed in deeply.”‘The Unspoken Truth’ explores the realities faced by immigrant families, including the dangers that forced Christabel’s parents to flee Ghana, the challenges of living as undocumented immigrants in the UK, and the deep emotional toll of starting again in a new country. The book also confronts painful family betrayal and false accusations that left Christabel isolated and grieving the loss of both parents.Writing the memoir was emotionally demanding. “I found myself thinking about my parents constantly and processing the reality that I will never see them again,” she says. “Revisiting experiences I lived through myself brought up a lot of emotion. There were moments when writing felt overwhelming, but I knew the story mattered.”Through her story, Christabel hopes to shed light on the unseen struggles many immigrant families endure. “I want readers to understand how difficult it is to uproot your life and start again in a new country,” she says. “So many sacrifices go unnoticed. You never truly know someone’s story or what tomorrow will bring.”Reflecting on writing through grief, Christabel offers gentle advice to others navigating loss. “Allow yourself to feel whatever comes up and don’t rush the process. Grief isn’t linear. It’s okay to step away when it becomes too heavy. Continuing meant accepting the emotions as part of the journey.”‘The Unspoken Truth: You Never Know Your Tomorrow’ is both a tribute to her parents and a wider reflection on migration, resilience, and the fragile nature of life. “This is not just my parents’ story,” Christabel says. “It’s a reminder of the sacrifices many immigrants make and how fragile tomorrow really is.”Alongside her writing, Christabel hosts 'The Unspoken Truth Show', a YouTube-based interview series where guests sit in front of the camera and share their real-life stories of survival, healing, and resilience. The show creates a safe, honest space for people to speak openly about experiences that are often silenced, including serious illness, loss, cult experiences, trauma, and recovery. Through raw and unfiltered conversations, Christabel continues her mission of giving voice to stories that are rarely told.“So many stories go unheard because people are afraid or don’t feel safe to speak,' she says."'The Unspoken Truth Show' 'exists to give people that space, to be seen, believed, and heard without judgement.”

How My Auntie Unalived My Parents Part 1

