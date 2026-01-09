Announcement of the 5th Edition of the Riyadh International Marathon with Broad International Participation

Riyadh Marathon: The Journey of a Lifestyle Begins Riyadh Marathon represents Riyadh's vibrant society More than 40,000 people participating in Riyadh Marathon

The Saudi Sports for All Federation announced the plan of the 5th edition of the Riyadh International Marathon, which will take place during January 28-31, 2026

The Riyadh Marathon has become a national event that celebrates physical activity and brings together all segments of society in a vibrant sporting and recreational atmosphere.” — Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Sports for All Federation announced the organization of the fifth edition of the Riyadh International Marathon, which this year introduces the “ Riyadh Marathon Festival” for the first time. The event is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Arabian Athletics Federation. Festival activities will take place at Princess Nourah University in Riyadh over four days, from January 28 to 31, 2026, concluding on the final day with the marathon races.The Riyadh Marathon Festival is a unique sporting event that embodies the concept of sports as a lifestyle and a comprehensive community celebration. It is classified among the largest mass-participation sporting events in the Kingdom, offering a wide variety of accompanying programs and activities aimed at different segments of society and supporting the promotion of health and physical activity.The marathon is being held following its continued accreditation by World Athletics under the Elite Road Race category for the fifth consecutive year. The 2025 edition recorded a record participation of more than 40,000 runners, compared to around 20,000 participants in 2024 — reflecting rapid growth and increasing public engagement with the event.This year’s edition of the Riyadh Marathon includes four main races: the full marathon (42 km), the half marathon (21 km), the 10 km race, and the 5 km race designed for families and beginners — offering an inclusive sporting experience suitable for all ages and fitness levels.On this occasion, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud , President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, expressed his delight at the launch of the fifth edition of the Riyadh International Marathon, noting that this year's event expands significantly to become a fully integrated community sports experience.Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud said: "The Riyadh Marathon is no longer just a running race; it has become a national event that celebrates physical activity and brings together all segments of society in a vibrant sporting and recreational atmosphere. We are proud to continue this success from the heart of the capital for the fifth consecutive edition, reflecting a national vision that believes every step taken by participants is a step toward a healthier and more active future."For her part, the CEO of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, Ms. Shaima bint Saleh Al-Husseini, stated that the Riyadh Marathon represents a national direction that promotes quality of life and reinforces the importance of health and physical activity. She emphasized that the fifth edition aims to deliver an exceptional event that blends sports and entertainment, providing participants and visitors with a memorable and fully integrated experience.The festival comes as the result of a strategic collaboration between the Saudi Sports for All Federation and several government partners, most notably Saudi Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Sports in coordination with the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the Saudi Arabian Athletics Federation, as well as the National Events Center (NEC). These combined efforts aim to deliver an exceptional edition that reflects the remarkable athletic development taking place in the Kingdom.The festival is supported by a distinguished group of partners, with Alawwal Bank serving as the presenting partner, alongside strategic partnerships with ASICS, Tawuniya, Princess Nourah University, Riyadh Metro, and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.The Riyadh Marathon Festival 2026 is expected to feature a variety of accompanying activities, along with strong participation from partners and related entities, in addition to extensive local and international media coverage. The federation will announce further details regarding race routes in the coming period.

