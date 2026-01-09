Titan Health Appoints Natalia Casanovas as Chief Executive Officer

Natalia Casanovas, Titan Health CEO

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titan Health, a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions, today announced the appointment of Natalia Casanovas as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Casanovas previously served as President and Chief Financial Officer and has been a key architect of Titan Health’s operational strength, performance driven delivery model, and future technology roadmap.The appointment reflects Titan Health’s continued momentum and its commitment to predictable performance, scalable support, and operational consistency across affiliated practices. These principles define Titan Health’s approach to Better RCM “Natalia has demonstrated exceptional leadership at a pivotal time for Titan Health,” said Todd Hisey, Co-Founder and Board Member of Titan Health. “She has driven meaningful operational improvements, strengthened our internal execution model, and helped define the next phase of our technology and service platform. Her appointment as CEO positions Titan Health to scale with discipline while continuing to deliver measurable results for our clients.”Over the past year, Casanovas has led critical operational restructuring, enhanced organizational effectiveness, and initiated development of Titan Health’s next generation AI enabled revenue cycle platform. This work builds on Titan Health’s proven operating model, which combines dedicated expert teams, streamlined workflows, real time performance visibility, and industry leading revenue enhancement and recovery to deliver faster resolution, higher recovery rates, and predictable cash flow for its clients who comprise many of the leading hospitals and health systems.As CEO, Casanovas will focus on advancing Titan Health’s technology platform, deepening its performance driven service model, strengthening company culture, and supporting Titan’s clients as they navigate increasing complexity, staffing pressures, and payer challenges.“Healthcare organizations need stability, transparency, and results they can trust,” said Casanovas. “Titan Health is built to deliver exactly that. As we move into 2026, our focus is on execution at scale, combining expert teams, operational rigor, and intelligent technology to help hospitals and health systems improve financial performance while strengthening the patient experience.”About Titan HealthTitan Health provides specialized revenue cycle management solutions for hospitals, health systems and multi-practice/outpatient healthcare organizations. With deep expertise in coding accuracy and compliance, reimbursement validation, denial and appeal management, insurance collections, third party liability recovery, and performance driven oversight, Titan Health delivers predictable financial outcomes, operational consistency, and a stronger patient experience. Titan Health is committed to Better RCM.

