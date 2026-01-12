10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Bastrop Launches Programs Focused on Real-World Self-Defense Skills

10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Bastrop

BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As concerns about personal safety and well-being grow, Bastrop, Texas residents now have access to a practical solution. 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Bastrop , a new academy led by black belt Gabe Tuttle, has officially introduced programs centered on self-defense through no-gi grappling.Unlike striking-based systems, jiu-jitsu teaches individuals to control and neutralize threats through leverage, positioning, and technique rather than strength or aggression. The no-gi approach, training without the traditional uniform, focuses on movements that apply in everyday clothing and real-world encounters.“Self-defense isn’t about fighting; it’s about confidence and preparedness,” said head coach Gabe Tuttle. “The goal is to give people tools to protect themselves responsibly while improving their fitness, awareness, and mental calm under pressure.”Tuttle brings over a decade of teaching experience, having trained under Richie “Boogeyman” Martinez in the renowned 10th Planet system founded by Eddie Bravo. His method balances technical precision with accessibility for beginners, allowing students of all backgrounds to learn effective defenses without prior martial arts experience.Classes at 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Bastrop are structured for adults and youth, with a curriculum that covers the essentials of distance management, escapes, and positional control. Students begin by understanding how to remain calm under stress, how to create space from an aggressor, and how to use technique rather than strength to stay safe.The academy’s no-gi environment mirrors realistic conditions where clothing grips are unavailable. This training style is increasingly favored by law enforcement professionals, first responders, and individuals seeking practical, adaptable self-defense skills.Beyond physical capability, Tuttle emphasizes mindset. “The biggest benefit of jiu-jitsu is awareness,” he explained. “Training rewires how people respond to conflict. Instead of panic, they think clearly and act with control. That’s the essence of self-defense.”The facility, located at 1324 State Hwy 71, Bastrop, TX 78602, offers modern mats, a clean training space, and a structured schedule for beginners and experienced practitioners. The academy’s community includes working professionals, parents, and students, creating a supportive environment for all ages.Early participants describe noticeable improvements in focus and confidence after only a few sessions. The academy encourages consistency over intensity, helping members progress safely and sustainably. 10th Planet Jiu-jitsu’s self-defense principles are rooted in balance, leverage, and timing. A smaller person can successfully defend against a larger one by applying proper technique, making it one of the few martial arts where size is not a decisive factor. For women and teens in particular, this approach builds empowerment through understanding control rather than confrontation.10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Bastrop’s programs also contribute to overall health and fitness. Classes combine aerobic movement, core strength, and flexibility training in a way that keeps participants engaged without repetitive routines.The wider Bastrop community recognizes the importance of personal safety education. The academy’s arrival offers residents a constructive outlet for both fitness and confidence.Enrollment is currently open, and trial classes are available for new students interested in exploring jiu-jitsu as a form of self-defense and personal growth.More information, including class schedules and registration, is available at www.10thplanetbastrop.com 10th Planet is a no-gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy located in Bastrop, Texas. Led by first-degree black belt Gabe Tuttle, the academy provides structured instruction for beginners and advanced students focused on fitness, discipline, and self-defense.

