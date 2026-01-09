Rising Demand: Why Door-to-Door Shipping from China to Canada Has Become a Preferred Import Option

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen Senghor Sea & Air Logistics Co., Ltd., a comprehensive modern logistics enterprise based in Shenzhen, released today an analysis confirming that global buyers and Chinese importers are increasingly looking for solutions that cover the entire logistics process. The company explains why Door to Door Shipping from China to Canada is now a standard in cross-border trade. Businesses are prioritizing predictability, simplicity and cost-efficiency for their supply chains, all hallmarks of Senghor’s comprehensive service model.Shenzhen Senghor Sea & Air Logistics Co., Ltd, with a global agency network spanning more than 80 port cities, continuously evolves in line with the changes in the shipping industry. The company's integrated service portfolio--encompassing international sea freight, international air freight, international railway transport, and international express--allows it to provide diversified and customizable logistics and transportation solutions, ensuring clients benefit from streamlined operations and competitive logistics freight that can save them an estimated 3%-5% annually.Why the Door-to-Door Import is Now the Preferable OptionIn today's volatile marketplace, the traditional method of shipping where importers handle multiple handovers - ocean freight, port clearances,. The Door-to-Door service (DDU or DDP), which eliminates this complexity and offers a single-point of responsibility, is gaining popularity. Five major strategic benefits are credited with the increasing demand for this service on the crucial China-to Canada trade lane:1. One point of contact for all your needs: Unmatched simplicityIn traditional shipping, importers must coordinate with several different entities, including the manufacturer, freight forwarder, ocean carrier, customs broker, Canadian customs, drayage company, and domestic trucking companies. This fragmented system is prone for miscommunications and delays.The door-to -door solution: Senghor Logistics’ service consolidates these functions into a single contract and invoice. Senghor Logistics is the only company that interacts with customers, reducing administrative burden and making it easier to procure and ship.Reduced Handoff Errors: By maintaining the control of the transition from the factory loading docks in China to the final destination in Canada, there is a drastic reduction in the risk of loss, damage or documentation errors.2. Cost predictability and transparency enhancedUnexpected destination charges are one of the largest financial risks of traditional shipping. These fees, which can be referred to as “hidden fees” (such as Terminal Handling Fees, Demurrage or Storage fees) are often called "hidden costs".Door-to Door Solution: Typically, the service quotes a one-time price. This price usually includes:Charges for pickup and origin.Fuel surcharges and ocean freight charges.Destination Port ChargesCanadian Customs Clearance Fees (if DDP).Last-mile delivery and trucking.Annual Savings This transparency helps businesses budget more accurately. Senghor Logistics’ logistics solutions and freight are competitive and help businesses save between 3% and 5% annually on total logistics costs by avoiding expensive surprises and optimizing modes of transport (sea and air).3. Better control over lead times and schedule predictabilityCanadian ports, such as Prince Rupert and Vancouver, and inland logistic hubs, like Toronto and Montreal, are often congested, have labor problems, and experience fluctuating rail capacities. Importers from overseas face a number of challenges when managing these variables.The Door to Door Solution: Senghor Logistics is able to better manage the last mile by controlling the entire chain. This includes proactively arranging Canadian Customs clearance, securing truck/rail capacity immediately upon vessel's arrival, and minimising the time that a container is accruing Demurrage fees in the port.Predictable Transport: The focus is shifted from the4. Customs and Regulatory Compliance StreamlinedImporting goods into Canada is subject to strict regulations set forth by the Canada Border Services Agency. This includes the proper classification, valuation and timely submissions of import documents.The Door to Door Solution: If offered as a DDP basis (Delivered duty paid), the logistics provider, (Senghor Logistics through its destination partners), manages all aspects Canadian customs clearance and compliance, including tax and duty payments.Focusing on core business: Outsourcing allows the importer to concentrate on their core business, while minimizing delays and fines.5. Adaptability across modes and servicesDoor-to Door is not just a model for standard container shipping. It is a philosophy of integrated service that is applicable to all types of transport.Multimodal Solution: Senghor Logistics’ expertise in sea freight, air cargo, and rail transport allows for a flexible door-to-door delivery service. Door-to-door services are available via air freight for urgent cargo (supported by air charters to Europe and America). If you have a lot of slower goods or high volume, then it's best to use rail or sea.LCL vs FCL: For Less-than-Container Loads (LCL), the convenience of door-to-door delivery is just as valuable. The forwarder will manage the deconsolidation, and the final delivery once the cargo has arrived at the Canadian Container Freight Station.Senghor Logistics’ Commitment to the China-Canada Trade LaneWe recognize that convenience and reliability for modern global commerce are non-negotiable, said a spokesperson from Shenzhen Senghor Sea & Air Logistics Co. Ltd. By providing comprehensive door to door services, covering everything from initial transportation to destination customs clearing and final delivery, we are meeting the growing demand for seamless logistic. We offer our customers peace of mind, measurable savings and make international shipping and procurement easier.The company will continue to use its global presence, and commitment to competitive pricing, to provide the best value for clients on this important trade route.About Shenzhen Senghor Sea & Air Logistics Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Senghor Sea & Air Logistics Co., Ltd., a modern, comprehensive enterprise of logistics located in Shenzhen, China, offers specialized international logistic services: sea freight, air freight, railway transport, and express. The company has a global network of agents covering over 80 port cities. It offers international logistics services such as sea freight, rail transport, express, and air freight. Senghor Logistics offers a variety of customizable logistics services, such as annual air charters and premium sea freight, with a focus on providing a door-to-door logistics service. 