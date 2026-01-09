Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli leads Community Outreach Programme at Rakatane Place of Safety in Tlhabane, 9 Jan

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Friday, 09 January 2025 lead a Community Outreach Programme at Rakatane Place of Safety in Tlhabane, North West Province.

The outreach programme, held in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), is hosted under the theme “Strengthening Community Institutions for Social Cohesion and Inclusive Social Protection.” The initiative underscores Government’s commitment to supporting community-based institutions that provide care, protection and stability for vulnerable children and young people.

Rakatane Place of Safety currently provides shelter and care to children and youth, including children with disabilities and toddlers. The programme will include practical, hands-on support activities such as cleaning, painting and restoring the facility to ensure a safe, dignified and functional living environment for its residents.

Through this engagement, the Deputy Minister will reaffirm Government’s view that strengthening community institutions is not an act of charity, but a shared responsibility rooted in dignity, inclusion and nation building.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 09 January 2025

Time: 11h30 – 11h40 (Deputy Minister’s address)

Venue: Rakatane Place of Safety, 3292 Lerato Street, Unit 3, Bester, Tlhabane

Media enquiries:

Ms Mandisa Mbele, Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates