Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Member Pleaded Guilty for Armed Assault Against Rival

Graham S. Gattis, also known as “Dro,” 41, of East Ridge, Tn., a member of the Los Valerosos Motorcycle Gang, a support club for the Pagan’s Motorcycle Gang, pleaded guilty for his involvement in an armed assault against a member of rival motorcycle club. 

