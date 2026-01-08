Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,540 in the last 365 days.

Convicted Sex Offender Who Had Been Deported to Mexico Pleads Guilty to Illegally Re-Entering the United States

Saul Castillo-Crespo, 28, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to illegal re-entry into the United States. He was previously convicted in August 2017 in D.C. Superior Court, sentenced to five years in prison, and deported  in connection with the kidnapping and sexual abuse of an intoxicated stranger.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Convicted Sex Offender Who Had Been Deported to Mexico Pleads Guilty to Illegally Re-Entering the United States

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.