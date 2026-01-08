Convicted Sex Offender Who Had Been Deported to Mexico Pleads Guilty to Illegally Re-Entering the United States

Saul Castillo-Crespo, 28, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to illegal re-entry into the United States. He was previously convicted in August 2017 in D.C. Superior Court, sentenced to five years in prison, and deported in connection with the kidnapping and sexual abuse of an intoxicated stranger.

