Previously Convicted Killer Sentenced in Taking a Loaded Revolver into a DC Government Building

 Dwayne Taylor, 49,  a convicted murderer residing in the District, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to one year and one day in prison in connection with his illegal possession of a loaded revolver he carried into a government building that had been designated as a gun-free zone.

