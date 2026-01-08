Grand jury indicts Arkansas man for production of child pornography and enticing a minor

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Brayden Storey, 22, of West Fork, Arkansas, with two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography,which carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years, and one count of enticement of a minor, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

