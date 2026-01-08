Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,542 in the last 365 days.

Grand jury indicts Arkansas man for production of child pornography and enticing a minor

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Brayden Storey, 22, of West Fork, Arkansas, with two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography,which carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years, and one count of enticement of a minor, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Grand jury indicts Arkansas man for production of child pornography and enticing a minor

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.