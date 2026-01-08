Mexican citizen pleads guilty to production of child pornography

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Victor Francisco Lucas, 32, a citizen of Vera Cruz, Mexico, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to production of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

