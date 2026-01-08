Grand jury indicts Jamestown man for threatening to kill a Homeland Security agent and family

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Matthew White, 43, of Jamestown, NY, with threatening to assault and murder a federal law enforcement officer and interstate communication with threat to injure a person. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.