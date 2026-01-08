Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,829 in the last 365 days.

Waipahu Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Paying Adults to Sexually Abuse Children During Livestreamed Internet Videos

HONOLULU – United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Robert Silva, 52, of Waipahu, Hawaii, was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in federal prison (the statutory maximum) followed by a 20-year term of supervised release for producing child pornography. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Waipahu Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Paying Adults to Sexually Abuse Children During Livestreamed Internet Videos

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.