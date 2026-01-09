Quzhou Zhongdu Machinery: A Global Leader in High-Power Mobile Air Compressors and Integrated Machinery

Air Compressor

QUZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quzhou Zhongdu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. has firmly established itself as a top-tier manufacturer of high-performance machinery for the global mining, construction, and energy sectors. At the core of its success is a powerful and reliable diesel-powered Rotary Screw Air Compressor, a cornerstone product that powers operations on job sites worldwide.

Engineered for Demanding Applications

The company’s flagship product, a robust 18-bar screw air compressor, is engineered to meet the extreme demands of mining and heavy construction. This unit delivers a substantial air displacement of 17 m³/min and is driven by a powerful 154kw diesel engine, designed for operations where grid power is unavailable.

Key features of this system include:

High-Power Diesel Engine: Provides reliable, off-grid power for continuous operation.

Heavy-Duty Design: Built with a weight of 2700 kg for stability and durability in rugged environments.

Integrated Functionality: Designed specifically for seamless compatibility with drilling rig operations.

A Comprehensive Portfolio for Global Infrastructure

Beyond air compressors, Quzhou Zhongdu Machinery provides a complete suite of critical equipment. Its product range includes Diesel Generators for primary or backup power, essential for keeping projects running, and advanced Drilling Rigs used in resource exploration and water well construction.

The company’s products are trusted by clients across diverse markets, including Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

About Quzhou Zhongdu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.

Quzhou Zhongdu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese manufacturer and exporter specializing in heavy-duty machinery for the construction, mining, and energy industries. With over nine years of experience as a verified supplier on global platforms, the company has built a reputation for reliability and quality, supported by international certifications.

Address: Dongfang Plaza, Quzhou, Zhejiang, China

Web: www.moderatemachine.com

