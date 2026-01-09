OtisHealth® Earns Health App with UDAP Accreditation from DirectTrust®

Supporting better daily health and simpler care coordination through OtisHealth’s accredited platform.

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OtisHealth®, a digital health platform company, announced today it has earned full Health App with UDAP accreditation from DirectTrust®. Developed in collaboration with UDAP.org, this accreditation supports interoperability requirements within the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy (ASTP) Cures Act Final Rule and related CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule.

Health App with UDAP combines the extensive privacy and security requirements and in-depth validation of traditional DirectTrust accreditation programs, with UDAP technical framework certification. It is designed for a diverse cross-section of organizations and systems choosing to demonstrate full HIPAA/HITECH Privacy Security compliance and supporting all relevant UDAP workflows including those for privileged client app or provider access such as in bulk data, broadcast, or targeted cross-organizational queries.

“Health App with UDAP supports an organization’s continued focus on interoperability, privacy and security – which are foundational components for ASTP, CMS, OCR and other agencies, as well as all organizations subject to handling sensitive data while looking to meet the requirements of the Cures Act,” said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO, DirectTrust. “Health App with UDAP program from DirectTrust supports interoperability with a specific focus on technical standards enabling trust and transparency for both organizational and individual access to data. We congratulate OtisHealth on their success.”

OtisHealth achieved its first accreditation in 2021. Today marks the company’s third successive accreditation of both the organization and its platform. As a provider of personal health applications for consumers and care coordination platforms for healthcare providers, OtisHealth is committed to delivering valuable digital health services while maintaining a secure environment. As part of its ongoing advocacy efforts, OtisHealth continues to support leading-edge interoperability technologies, such as UDAP, to improve patient access and patient care.

“Achieving and maintaining accreditation requires a significant investment of time and resources. Yet for us, it has been a critical part of our story - demonstrating to our healthcare partners and the families we serve that security, privacy, and access capabilities are core to our company’s mission,” said Marc Mar-Yohana, Founder and CEO of OtisHealth.

DirectTrust’s accreditation and certification programs are governed by the organization’s Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). Through DirectTrust’s comprehensive third-party review, OtisHealth was evaluated in areas of security, privacy, regulatory compliance, and rights management, including compliance with new privacy regulatory requirements. Upon completion of the rigorous accreditation process, the organization demonstrates to its constituents, adherence to strict standards and participation in the comprehensive, objective evaluation of its business.

About OtisHealth®

OtisHealth is a digital health company founded in April 2021 to empower individuals and healthcare organizations with secure, interoperable tools that improve health outcomes. The company’s accredited, HIPAA-compliant platform supports applications for Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM), chronic care management, population health analytics, and patient engagement, enabling health systems as well as independent and rural practices to efficiently access CMS reimbursement programs.

OtisHealth is an active participant in the national healthcare ecosystem and contributes to leading federal and industry initiatives focused on interoperability, digital identity, and patient access, including programs with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) TEFCA, HL7, the CARIN Alliance, The Sequoia Project, DirectTrust, and academic public health partners. Through its platform and advocacy efforts, OtisHealth advances secure data exchange, privacy, and patient-centered access across the healthcare continuum. To learn more, visit: otishealth.net.

About DirectTrust®

DirectTrust® is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of technical trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

