WR Boutique Hotel Celebrates Two Years of Unforgettable Stays in Colombia’s Premier Travel Haven

Boutique Haven: Two years of being your favorite Jardin, Antioquia escape.

JARDIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Boutique Hotel joyfully marks its second anniversary, celebrating two years of thriving growth, loyal guests, and deep community roots. Since opening its doors in November 2023, the hotel has become a magnet for travelers craving authentic, personalized experiences. Guests consistently rave about the hotel’s distinctive design and attentive service, with glowing reviews and ratings of 9.5 or higher. "This place felt like home the moment I arrived. The attention to detail was impressive, and the staff made me feel truly welcome," said a recent guest.

Key Highlights of the Past Two Years:

Exceptional Hospitality: Guests frequently highlight the heartfelt care from staff and owners William and Roslady, calling the service "impeccable" and "welcoming." The team delights in going above and beyond, from arranging local drivers to organizing dance lessons that immerse visitors in the local culture.

Prime Location: Guests love the hotel’s tranquil setting, just a short five-minute stroll from the vibrant central plaza and Libertadores Principal Park. This ideal spot promises restful nights while keeping the heart of Jardin within easy reach.

High-Quality Breakfast: Breakfast at WR Boutique Hotel is a daily delight, with guests raving about the "generous," "healthy," and "delicious" selections served in a sunlit top-floor salon overlooking breathtaking mountain vistas.

Modern Amenities & Design: Guests consistently highlight the hotel’s Western comforts, including soft bathrobes, in-room Nespresso machines, and secure parking, which are uncommon in Jardín. Recent reviews from late 2024 and 2025 commend the extensive remodel that has transformed the property into a clean and inviting retreat. Notable upgrades include air conditioning in three suites, ceiling fans in all other rooms, advanced technology, vibrant lighting throughout, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a renovated lobby that offers a warm and sophisticated welcome.

Pet-Friendly Policy: Pet lovers appreciate the hotel’s open-armed welcome for furry companions under 25 pounds, complete with cozy pet beds and bowls. A pet and cleaning fee per stay applies, and the hotel’s clear communication ensures pet owners feel confident and cared for throughout their visit.

"These past two years have been an incredible journey," said WR Boutique’s Chief Marketing Officer Maribel Rueda. "Our goal was to create more than a place to stay. We envisioned a vibrant gathering space that reflects the spirit of Jardin. It is rewarding to see guests form genuine connections with our space and the community. We remain committed to operational excellence by prioritizing culture-first hiring and empowerment-focused training, so our staff provides heartfelt, intuitive service. Looking ahead, WR Boutique Hotel will unveil its remodeled bar and a new menu designed to delight every palate. The promise of authentic, unforgettable stays continues to inspire us."

About WR Boutique Hotel:

WR Boutique Hotel is a distinctive boutique hotel located at CRA 5 # 14-03, Jardín Antioquia, 056050, Colombia. Make yourself at home in one of the 16 individually furnished guest rooms, each featuring an espresso maker and a Smart television. Your pillowtop bed comes with down comforters and premium bedding. Complimentary wireless internet access keeps you connected, and cable programming is available for your entertainment. Bathrooms feature showers with rainfall showerheads and complimentary toiletries. Enjoy a satisfying meal at CACHOTES, serving guests of WR BOUTIQUE HOTEL. Mingle with other guests at the complimentary daily reception. Wrap up your day with a drink at the bar/lounge. A complimentary breakfast is served daily from 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

Unlike other hotels in the region, WR Boutique Hotel weaves together luxury and local culture, ensuring every stay is truly memorable. Guests enjoy exclusive concierge services that personalize each visit, showcasing the hotel’s unwavering commitment to exceptional, tailored experiences.

To reserve a room directly with the hotel, guests can contact their friendly staff at +57 310 6714233 via WhatsApp or email info@wrboutiquehoteljardin.com to ensure a convenient and secure booking experience.

