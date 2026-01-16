Smart Studio Circle Launches as an AI-Powered Growth Community by CircleRAM.ai

Smart Studio Circle logo, representing the AI-powered growth community for studio owners built by CircleRAM.ai CircleRAM.ai logo, the AI workflow automation platform powering Smart Studio Circle

A new AI-powered community by CircleRAM.ai brings studio owners together through live events, peer collaboration, and intelligent tools.

Studio owners shouldn’t have to choose between staying personal and scaling smart. Smart Studio Circle brings community and AI together so they can do both.” — Aneel Singh, Smart Studio Circle

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Studio Circle Launches to Help Studio Owners Grow Smarter, Faster, and TogetherA new AI-powered community by CircleRAM AI combines education, automation, and peer connection to support studio owners worldwideSmart Studio Circle, a new community and learning platform created by CircleRAM AI, officially launches today with a mission to help studio owners simplify operations, grow enrollment, and build sustainable studios using modern tools, shared knowledge, and artificial intelligence.Designed specifically for studio owners, directors, and operators, Smart Studio Circle brings together live events, expert-led workshops, peer collaboration, and AI-powered tools to address the real challenges of running a studio—communication overload, enrollment management, client engagement, staffing, and long-term growth.“Studio owners are incredible educators and community builders, but they’re often forced to act as marketers, administrators, and IT managers all at once,” said Aneel Singh, founder of Smart Studio Circle. “We built Smart Studio Circle to give them clarity, community, and AI-powered support—so they can focus on teaching, leading, and growing.”A Community Built for Modern Studio OwnersSmart Studio Circle is more than a forum or software product. It is a structured community that combines:>>Live workshops and events on studio growth, communication, referrals, and operations>>AI-powered tools that help automate client communication, enrollment workflows, and reporting>>Peer-to-peer collaboration with studio owners facing similar challenges>>Practical playbooks and templates that can be implemented immediately>.Ongoing education tailored to studios of all sizes, from single-location independents to multi-location operationsThe platform is powered by CircleRAM AI, a workflow automation and intelligence platform designed to help organizations reduce friction, improve communication, and make better decisions using AI.Why Smart Studio Circle Matters NowStudios operate at the intersection of education, community, and small business. As expectations from families and clients increase and digital communication becomes more complex, many studio owners are searching for ways to modernize without losing the personal connection that makes their studios special.Smart Studio Circle addresses this need by blending human connection with responsible AI—helping studios scale their impact while staying rooted in their values.AvailabilitySmart Studio Circle is now open to studio owners and administrators. Members gain access to live events, resources, and AI-powered tools designed specifically for studio-based businesses.👉 Learn more about Smart Studio Circle and explore the community:Media ContactAneel SinghSmart Studio Circle📧 aneel@in-school.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.