Philly's Big Soccer Year Starts Now with 50th Annual United Soccer Coaches Convention

Philadelphia’s 1st Big Soccer Event of 2026 – United Soccer Coaches Convention – Returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center January 14-17, Hosted by the Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association. Branscome, CEO of Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer and member of Philadelphia 2026, the FIFA World Cup host committee, is also a board member of United Soccer Coaches. Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer, founded in 1972, is dedicated to promoting and facilitating the game of soccer for all youth at all levels of play throughout 36 counties in Eastern Pennsylvania.

Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer hosts the milestone convention Jan. 14–17 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, welcoming the nation’s soccer leaders.

It’s very exciting for Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer to welcome the 2026 United Soccer Coaches Convention, as the organization celebrates the 50th anniversary of its first event in Philadelphia.” — Chris Branscome, CEO, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer , since 1972 dedicated to promoting and facilitating the game of soccer for all youth at all levels of play throughout 36 counties in Eastern Pennsylvania, today announced that the 2026 United Soccer Coaches Convention returns to Philadelphia to celebrate its 50th anniversary at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia, from Wednesday, January 14 through Saturday, Jan. 17.“It’s very exciting for Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer to welcome the 2026 United Soccer Coaches Convention, as the organization celebrates the 50th anniversary of its first event in Philadelphia in 1976,” said Chris Branscome, the longtime CEO of Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer as well as a board member of United Soccer Coaches. “Philadelphia is always the best location for the convention and sets attendance records each time.“This convention is the premier event for the soccer industry. United Soccer Coaches brings together the ultimate gathering of the soccer community, locally and globally” Branscome explained. “Thousands of coaches and administrators from the youth, collegiate and professional world will meet in Philadelphia. It’s four days of learning, planning, networking, recognizing and more. Combined with on-field sessions, classroom education, exhibitors, awards, and special events, it has always been one of the most anticipated gatherings in our sport, and we are pleased to welcome everyone back to the City of Brotherly Love.”Branscome, CEO of Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer and member of Philadelphia 2026, the FIFA World Cup host committee, is also a board member of United Soccer Coaches. Branscome will also lead a panel discussion on Thursday, Jan. 15 with colleagues from Philadelphia Soccer 2026.Relics and collectibles from the over 150 year history of the “beautiful game” in the Greater Philadelphia region will be presented by Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer in a special display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the United Soccer Coaches Convention.Adding to the local flavor, the president of United Soccer Coaches is a Philadelphia native and the former Bloomsburg University men’s soccer coach, Paul Payne.“As an organization, and as hosts for this year’s convention, we encourage all our coaches, administrators, and community members to take advantage of everything this year’s convention has to offer,” said Branscome. “Whether you’re looking to earn new certifications, explore new coaching methods, or simply connect with others in the game, this year’s event is right in our backyard.”Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer serves more than 120,000 players between the ages of 5 and 19 across 36 counties, providing opportunities for both recreational and competitive play. Through programs focused on player development, coaching education, and community outreach, the organization remains committed to growing the game and supporting its members statewide.Additional information about the 2026 United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia is available at https://unitedsoccercoachesconvention.org About Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer:Since 1972, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer has worked throughout the 36 counties in Eastern Pennsylvania to promote, foster, and perpetuate the game of soccer to the region’s youth. Through competitions, educational programs, outreach efforts, and coaching clinics, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer impacts the lives of more than 120,000 youth soccer players from ages 5 to 19. Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer is one of 54 state associations in US Youth Soccer and a member of the United States Soccer Federation. Additional information is available at https://www.epysa.org

Find the Right Platform to Tell a Story w/Chris Branscome (Storytelling with a Purpose)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.