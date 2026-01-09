Bridge Announces AI Partnership with Ferguson Control Systems and Intellect Logic Systems — Connected by UH Wolff Center

Partnership adds engineering and guidance to accelerate Bridge's AI development, and application of Ferguson's patented Network Logic Programming Theory

Bridge is the future of AI business intelligence. I am excited to partner with a fellow University of Houston Alum who cares just as much about building a legacy as he does about innovation.” — Nathan K. Morales, CEO of Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge , a new business intelligence platform, announces a strategic technology partnership with Ferguson Control Systems (FCS) and Intellect Logic Systems (ILS), companies led by Houston-based entrepreneur Roscoe C. Ferguson, a veteran software and electrical engineer and NASA contractor. The partnership was catalyzed through the University of Houston entrepreneurship network, including connections through the CEO's alma mater, the Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship within the C. T. Bauer College of Business.Bridge helps product, go-to-market, and research teams book high-signal conversations with the exact users they need—including competitor customers—without the headache of traditional outbound outreach. Valuable meetings happen faster with less guesswork, and the time between a question and a decision is compressed. Bridge's application is live at app.bridgenow.co.Under the partnership, FCS and ILS will provide technical guidance to support Bridge's AI implementation and key systems decisions as the platform continues to expand. The collaboration is structured to add experienced engineering perspective, technical strategy input, and infrastructure-oriented planning support as appropriate to the partnership. Bridge is in the process of validating Ferguson's groundbreaking concepts that are beginning testing with the IUCRC BRAIN Center, a subsidiary of the National Science Foundation that includes academic partners like the University of Houston and Georgia Tech. This partnership reinforces the long-term goal of bringing these theories to a broader market and audience.Ferguson is a graduate of both the C. T. Bauer College of Business with a Management Information Systems degree, and the Cullen College of Engineering with an Electrical Engineering degree—both at the University of Houston."This partnership is about strengthening the technical foundation behind Bridge's AI roadmap with concepts that are being built in collaboration with the IUCRC BRAIN Center and university partners. We're excited to support another Houstonian-led company with engineering guidance and systems thinking as the team scales what they've already proven with real customers.”- Roscoe FergusonFounder of Ferguson Control Systems and Intellect Logic SystemsFleetDM is among Bridge's early design partners, using Bridge to reach high-signal conversations that inform product and go-to-market decisions that drive revenue.“Bridge replaced our need to pay for SDR's. They've enabled us to test messaging and economics before proving a model. Their team is great to work with, no unnecessary calls or wasted time— and they take care of no-shows for me without lifting a finger.”- Mike McNeilCEO of FleetDMThe partnership began after Bridge Founder and CEO Nathan Morales returned to Houston and met with his mentors in the Wolff Center leadership through the University of Houston network. During those conversations, Morales shared Bridge's evolution and asked to be connected with strategic supporters aligned with Bridge's mission.Wolff Center Executive Director Dave Cook recommended Morales meet Ferguson—an introduction that led to ongoing conversations about aspirations for Houstonian tech entrepreneurs, and ultimately this partnership.The partnership also reflects a shared vision between Bridge, Ferguson's organizations, and the University of Houston entrepreneurship ecosystem: creating a more direct pipeline for Houston founders and technologists to access Bay Area opportunities–bringing that momentum back to Houston.Morales returned to UH with a simple question:How can the nation's top-ranked undergraduate entrepreneurship program consistently produce talent, yet lack a solidified pipeline into the world's most concentrated tech entrepreneurship ecosystem?“This is exactly what the Wolff Center is here to do—connect entrepreneurial talent with the right mentors and partners to accelerate real outcomes. We're proud to see UH founders build momentum and form meaningful partnerships that strengthen Houston's innovation pipeline.”- Dave CookExecutive Director of the Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship at the Universityof Houston's C. T. Bauer College of BusinessThis collaboration is an early step toward building that innovation funnel through mentorship, partnership, and real operating support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.