Guia Legal Group Offers Free Adjustment of Status Consultations

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guia Legal Group, formerly known as Marlene Markowitz Law Offices, P.A., has announced a special initiative to support the immigrant community throughout the month of January. The firm will offer free legal consultations specifically for individuals seeking an adjustment of status . This opportunity aims to provide accessible legal guidance to those looking to secure lawful permanent residence in the United States without the initial financial burden of a consultation fee.Adjustment of status allows eligible individuals who are already in the United States to apply for a green card without having to return to their home country. The process can be complex, involving strict eligibility requirements and detailed documentation. For many families and individuals, understanding and managing U.S. immigration law can be overwhelming. Guia Legal Group aims to simplify this process by providing personalized, clear guidance during these free consultations."Starting the year by helping immigrant families secure their legal status is incredibly important," said Marlene Markowitz, founder of the firm. "Our goal is to make the adjustment of status process more accessible, so every client feels supported and informed every step of the way."The firm understands that every immigration case presents unique challenges and opportunities. By offering these free consultations, the legal team intends to review individual circumstances, identify potential pathways to residency, and outline the necessary steps for a successful application. This initiative aligns with the firm’s commitment to serving and protecting the rights of immigrants through strong defense and compassionate representation.Clients can access these services regardless of their physical location. Guia Legal Group serves clients across the nation, ensuring that high-quality legal counsel is accessible to those who need it most. Whether the client is located in Miami or elsewhere in the country, the firm is equipped to handle their legal issues efficiently.The team at Guia Legal Group represents clients in various immigration matters. This January promotion specifically targets those ready to take the next step toward permanent residency but who may be unsure of their eligibility or the correct procedures to follow.To redeem this offer, call (786) 791-6647 or fill out the form on their website.About Guia Legal GroupGuia Legal Group, formerly known as Marlene Markowitz Law Offices, P.A., is a law firm based in Miami, Florida, dedicated to providing individualized and effective representation in American immigration law. The firm represents individuals, families, and employees interested in living, working, or staying in the United States. With a focus on strong defense and accessibility, the firm serves clients across the nation.

