Prime Minister Carney speaks with Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz

CANADA, August 1 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Merz discussed strengthening Euro-Atlantic security in the face of ongoing threats, including Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine. They underscored the importance of this week’s Paris Declaration, in which Canada, Germany, and other members of the Coalition of the Willing stressed their commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, backed up by robust security guarantees.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor discussed their shared support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland, which must be respected in accordance with international law. Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed that the future of Greenland is for Greenland and Denmark to determine. The leaders discussed the importance of investing in the security of the Arctic – NATO’s western flank.

They also discussed opportunities to deepen trade and investment between Canada and Germany, particularly in AI, defence, critical minerals, and energy.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Merz agreed to remain in close contact.