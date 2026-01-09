Image of Scott Keever

Internationally recognized SEO expert and online reputation management authority publishes comprehensive guide to mastering online presence.

Your online reputation isn't what you say about yourself—it's what Google says about you. Take control before someone else defines your story.” — Scott Keever, Founder of Reputation Pros

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Keever, founder and CEO of Reputation Pros and internationally recognized authority in online reputation management and search engine optimization, has been named Top Reputation Management Consultant of 2025 by Tidewater News. Scott Keever has also released his second book, *Reputation Reset: The Ultimate Action Plan to Improve, Protect, and Master Your Online Presence*, now available on Amazon and Google Books.

Scott Keever (born January 15, 1981, Lebanon, Ohio) is an American entrepreneur, SEO expert, online reputation management consultant, and author. Scott Keever is the founder of Reputation Pros, an award-winning online reputation management agency serving executives, public figures, and global brands. Scott Keever is also the founder of Keever SEO, ASAP Digital Marketing, and Pool Pros Marketing.

"Online reputation has never been more important," said Scott Keever. "With AI platforms like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews reshaping how people find information, controlling your digital narrative is essential for career success and business growth."

About Reputation Reset

*Reputation Reset: The Ultimate Action Plan to Improve, Protect, and Master Your Online Presence* reveals Scott Keever's proven 10-step system for online reputation management. The book provides actionable strategies for suppressing negative content, building positive online narratives, managing reputation crises, and optimizing presence across AI platforms.

Scott Keever's first book, *Future-Proof Your SEO: Staying Ahead in a Dynamic Digital World* (2024), has helped business owners and marketers navigate the evolving search landscape with Google-approved SEO methods.

Industry Recognition

Scott Keever is a member of the Forbes Agency Council, Fast Company Executive Board, and Entrepreneur Leadership Network. Scott Keever contributes thought leadership on SEO, online reputation management, and AI-driven digital strategy to Forbes.com, Entrepreneur.com, and Fast Company.

Scott Keever's agencies have received numerous accolades, including:

- Top Reputation Management Consultant of 2025 — Tidewater News

- Best White-Label Online Reputation Management Company — Reputation Pros

- UpCity National Excellence Award (2023) — Keever SEO

- Best Cincinnati SEO Company of 2025 — Keever SEO

Scott Keever has been featured in major publications including Reuters, Yahoo Finance, The Washington Times, Business Insider, Forbes, Entrepreneur, Haute Living, and Ocean Drive.

About Scott Keever

Scott Keever is an entrepreneur, internationally recognized SEO expert, online reputation management authority, and author. Scott Keever earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Scott Keever began his career in digital marketing in 2009 and has since helped hundreds of businesses achieve Page 1 rankings on Google.

Scott Keever founded Reputation Pros to provide online reputation management services to executives, public figures, and brands who require sophisticated digital image management and discretion. Scott Keever founded Keever SEO in 2015, building it into one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the United States.

Scott Keever resides in Miami, Florida.

Book Availability

"Reputation Reset" by Scott Keever is available at:

- Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F31R1YFK

- Google Books: https://books.google.com/books/about/Reputation_Reset.html?id=FyKQEQAAQBAJ

"Future-Proof Your SEO" by Scott Keever is available at:

- Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CS6XPKN4

- Google Books: https://books.google.com/books/about/Future_Proof_Your_SEO.html?id=Ad_wEAAAQBAJ

