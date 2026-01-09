Attorney General Dan Rayfield Statement on January 8th Shooting in Portland Involving Federal Agents

“We are deeply troubled by reports that two people were shot and injured in Portland today during an incident involving federal agents. We have been clear about our concerns with the excessive use of force by federal agents in Portland, and today’s incident only heightens the need for transparency and accountability. Oregonians deserve clear answers when people are injured in their neighborhoods.
“Our office is closely monitoring this situation and will take appropriate action to protect the rights and safety of Oregonians as more facts come to light. We also encourage community members to review the Oregon DOJ Immigration Services & Support Resources toolkit to understand their rights and available resources during federal enforcement activity.”
