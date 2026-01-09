MarketCrest Delivers Its Strongest Year Ever in 2025, Backed by Industry Partnerships and International Awards

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarketCrest , a leading growth agency for family and immigration law firms, announced the close of its most successful year to date, marking 2025 as a milestone year defined by record-breaking client growth, expanded industry partnerships, and elevated national and international visibility.In 2025, MarketCrest achieved its highest levels of client acquisition and revenue since its founding in 2016, reflecting increased demand for its ROI-driven marketing and intake-focused growth systems. The year also solidified the agency’s reputation as a trusted authority within the legal industry through high-profile collaborations, media features, and educational initiatives designed to help law firms scale sustainably.A major highlight of the year was MarketCrest becoming a Certified Partner of CallRail, an accomplishment achieved by only a small percentage of suppliers nationwide. The agency was also featured by CallRail for its advanced use of call tracking and attribution to measure and optimize marketing ROI for law firm clients. Further strengthening its legal tech footprint, MarketCrest collaborated with James Pittman of 8amDocketwise, educating firms on how to improve efficiency and scale through smarter technology adoption.MarketCrest’s leadership and thought leadership were showcased across top legal platforms. The agency was featured in Above the Law, one of the most widely read legal publications in the United States, where it moderated a panel for 8amMyCase. MarketCrest was also featured by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) for its expertise in intake systems as a competitive advantage and by Cerenade for insights on law firm branding during challenging times in immigration law.Media and education remained a core focus throughout the year. MarketCrest launched the Law Firm Growth Lab Podcast, created to help family and immigration law firms learn how to grow their practices through practical, DIY strategies. The agency also featured prominent voices including Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch and released two episodes recorded live at Kaleidoscope 2025, featuring Monica Lira Bravo and Kelley Brubaker.MarketCrest additionally attended and reported from the AILA National Conference in Denver, bringing timely insights to its Immigration Nation Podcast audience. The Immigration Nation Podcast platform itself earned two international awards in 2025, further validating MarketCrest’s impact and credibility on a global stage.In support of smaller firms and first-time marketers, MarketCrest launched its Solopreneur Package and was officially admitted as a vetted supplier for How to Manage a Small Law Firm, a leading coaching organization for small firm owners. This designation recognizes MarketCrest’s proven ability to align marketing with intake, operations, and scalable systems.Looking ahead, MarketCrest is preparing to launch a definitive book on family and immigration law intake for competitive advantage, along with supporting tools that can be instantly implemented into the firm’s operations, in Quarter 1 of 2026. MarketCrest will also be launching a brand-new AI-SEO program to help law firms be featured by LLMs.About MarketCrest, LLCMarketCrest is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Plano, Texas, and Sydney, Australia, dedicated to helping law firms grow. The agency provides comprehensive marketing strategies, including PPC, SEO, content marketing, and website development, to increase leads and revenue for its clients. MarketCrest is committed to being a growth partner that understands the specific needs of law firms and delivers marketing solutions that produce tangible results.

