Cleaning innovation is making childcare centres, schools and transport safer than ever

Clayburn Figredo, Founder, Cleaning Edge Solutions

Next-generation cleaning technologies are reshaping how childcare centres, schools and public transport protect public health across Australia.

The future of cleaning is smarter, continuous and built into the environment itself and that future is already here.” — Clayburn Figredo, Founder, Cleaning Edge Solutions

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From childcare centres and schools to trains, buses and public buildings, innovations in cleaning and sanitation are transforming how everyday environments are kept safe and reducing the spread of illness in places Australians use daily.As seasonal viruses and infectious diseases continue to circulate, the cleaning industry is evolving rapidly, moving beyond traditional methods to smarter, technology-led solutions that deliver consistent protection in high-traffic settings.At the forefront of this transformation is Australian cleaning group Cleaning Edge and its facility cleaning business, Andy Andersons , which are proudly leading the rollout of next-generation cleaning technologies across health, wellness, aged care, education, transport and other high-risk public environments.According to Cleaning Edge founder and industry expert Clayburn Figredo, expectations around hygiene and safety have permanently changed.“Parents, teachers, commuters and operators all expect environments to be safer than ever,” Figredo said.“That’s driving innovation across the cleaning industry in ways we’ve never seen before. Cleaning is no longer about mops and buckets, it is about high tech innovations and scientific advancements that are enabling the cleaning industry to deliver unparalleled levels of sustained cleanliness.“Businesses operating with and relying on old school cleaning methodology need to understand that their days are numbered and they are exposing themselves and their stakeholders to unnecessary risk unless they step into the future of cleaning.”Smarter cleaning for spaces with constant movementUnlike controlled environments, places such as childcare centres, schools and transport hubs face unique challenges.“These are spaces with constant movement, shared surfaces and close contact,” Figredo said.“Relying solely on manual cleaning and schedules leaves gaps, especially during busy periods.”To address this, advanced technologies are being integrated directly into buildings and facilities.Technology working quietly in the backgroundOne of the most significant innovations is the introduction of automated UV-C and antimicrobial blue light (aBL) systems, which continuously reduce bacteria and viruses in the air and on surfaces.Installed as ceiling- or wall-mounted fixtures, these systems operate automatically in the background. UV-C is used in controlled cycles to disinfect air and unoccupied spaces, while antimicrobial blue light runs safely in occupied areas throughout the day.“The technology works alongside routine cleaning, not instead of it,” Figredo said.“It provides constant protection between cleans and removes reliance on perfect human behaviour.”Misting and advanced surface treatmentsOther advancements include electrostatic and antimicrobial misting, which allow disinfectants to coat surfaces evenly and reach areas traditional cleaning can miss.“These methods are particularly effective in classrooms, play areas and public transport where high-touch surfaces are everywhere,” Figredo said.Reducing risk by removing human errorFigredo said the biggest shift is moving from reactive cleaning to proactive prevention.“When systems are automated, they don’t forget steps or cut corners,” he said.“That significantly reduces risk and improves safety outcomes.”Automation also reduces the burden on frontline staff, allowing educators, carers and transport workers to focus on their core roles rather than hygiene management.A new standard for public safetyThanks to advancements in technology, we are now seeing a national shift in how high-traffic environments are cleaned and sanitised, helping organisations create safer spaces for children, families and communities.“This is no longer just about how a space looks,” Figredo said.“It’s about protecting health, building confidence and creating environments people feel safe using.”The future of cleaning is already hereFigredo believes innovation will continue to redefine the industry.“The future of cleaning is smarter, continuous and built into the environment itself and we are proud to be leading that future across Australia,” he said.Andy AndersonsFor more than 45 years, Andy Andersons has supported Australian organisations with reliable, high- quality cleaning and facility services. A long-standing family business with deep industry roots, Andy Andersons became an entity of the Cleaning Edge Group in 2021, combining decades of legacy experience with the group’s national scale and innovation. Today, the company draws on more than 100 years of combined expertise to deliver industrial cleaning, commercial cleaning, aged care cleaning and facility maintenance services. Andy Andersons remains committed to safety, integrity and exceptional service.Cleaning Edge Solutions is one of Australia’s leading commercial cleaning and facility management providers, specialising in large-scale, high-risk and clinical environments. Founded in 2008 by Managing Director Clayburn Figredo and headquartered in Mulgrave, Victoria, the company has built a national reputation for innovation, strict compliance and advanced infection-control standards.With ISO certifications across quality, safety, environment and food safety, Cleaning Edge Solutions delivers services to major organisations across health, government, education, transport, retail and aged care sectors. Its operations span commercial and industrial cleaning, facilities maintenance, waste management and property development.Known for its commitment to excellence and social impact, Cleaning Edge Solutions is dedicated to elevating national cleaning standards and creating safer, healthier environments for all Australians.Visit: www.cleaningedge.com.au

