Maine Senior FarmShare Program Celebrates 25th Anniversary at Agricultural Trades Show

MAINE, January 8 - Back to current news.

January 8, 2026

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA (January 8, 2026) - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Senior FarmShare Program (MSFP) will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026, marking a quarter-century of improving food security for older adults while strengthening Maine's farming economy.

AUGUSTA - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Senior FarmShare Program (MSFP) will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026, marking a quarter-century of improving food security for older adults while strengthening Maine's farming economy.

Since launching in 2001, MSFP has connected hundreds of Maine farms with approximately 15,000 income-eligible seniors each year, providing access to fresh, Maine-grown fruits, vegetables, culinary herbs, and honey. Participants receive a $50 farm share redeemable directly at farms and farmers' markets in all 16 counties.

"For 25 years, the Maine Senior FarmShare Program has connected older adults with fresh, locally grown food while providing meaningful support to Maine farmers," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. Federal Farm Bill funding makes this program possible, but Maine's strong outcomes, including high redemption rates, strong farmer participation, and clear need, show why continued investment in senior nutrition and local agriculture matters.

The program was established with leadership from former Maine Governor John Baldacci, then a U.S. Representative on the House Agriculture Committee, and Gus Schumacher, former USDA Undersecretary, who helped secure Farm Bill funding for senior farmers market nutrition programs nationwide.

MSFP is nationally recognized for its impact. Maine receives the sixth-largest federal allocation in the country, reflecting both demonstrated need and strong program performance.

Redemption rates highlight this impact: 94.29% of shares are redeemed directly at farms, and 76.34% at farmers' markets, a particularly notable finding given the transportation barriers faced by many seniors.

While federal funding is secured for 2026, demand continues to outpace available resources. Program partners are working to sustain and expand MSFP to reach more Maine seniors.

The anniversary will be recognized at the 2026 Maine Agricultural Trades Show, where displays will feature photographs and quotes from participating farmers and seniors, honoring the farmers whose commitment has made the program's success possible.

The Maine Agricultural Trades Show runs January 13-15, 2026, at the Augusta Civic Center. Doors open daily at 9:00 a.m., and admission is free.

Location & Directions

Exhibitor and Participant List

Conference Sessions

For questions about the show, please email acfagtradesshow@maine.gov.