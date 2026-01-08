Nightly full closure of Wailua mauka bridge from Monday, January 12

Main, News Posted on Jan 8, 2026 in Highways News

Mayor Bryan Baptiste Bridge will be One Lane Each North- and Southbound

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the nightly full closure of the Wailua River Bridge along Kῡhiō Highway (Route 56) between Kuamoʻo Road and Wailua Marina Road from Monday, January 12 through Friday, January 30, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Lῑhu‘e-bound (southbound) drivers will be detoured to a contraflow lane on the Mayor Bryan Baptiste Bridge, also known as the Wailua Plantation Bridge.

These closures are necessary for the contractor to pour concrete for a structural element of the bridge. Remaining tasks for the Wailua Bridge Repairs include 11 concrete pours, spall repairs and paving. The Wailua Bridge Repair Project is expected to be completed in March 2026.

Variable message boards have been posted along Kūhiō Highway to alert road users.

Additional intermittent closures to complete the remaining work tasks will be scheduled Mondays through Fridays. These closures will be added to the scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week on Friday of the preceding week. To view the weekly roadwork list for Kauaʻi, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]