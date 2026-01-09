Renegade Marketers Unite Hits 500 Episodes: B2B Marketing Podcast Milestone Celebrates Courageous Leadership

Episode 500 is a celebration not just of longevity, but of the incredible marketers who've joined me over the years—leaders who've dared to be distinct, disciplined, and yes, even a little daring.” — Drew Neisser, Podcast Host & Founder of CMO Huddles

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renegade Marketers Unite, the acclaimed B2B marketing podcast hosted by Drew Neisser, celebrates its 500th episode on January 9, 2026. This milestone edition features three powerful fireside chats from the 2025 CMO Super Huddle in Palo Alto, delivering masterclasses in courageous marketing and renegade thinking for senior marketing executives.Despite targeting a niche audience of B2B marketing leaders, Renegade Marketers Unite ranks in the top 2.5% of podcasts globally, according to ListenNotes. This achievement underscores both the podcast's longevity—outlasting the 99% of shows that never make it past 20 episodes—and its enduring relevance in today's rapidly evolving marketing landscape.Episode 500 Features Industry-Leading Marketing ExecutivesThe milestone episode showcases three conversations with renowned B2B marketing thought leaders:• Udi Ledergor, Chief Evangelist at Gong and author of Courageous Marketing, discusses how Gong continues to challenge category conventions while building one of the most admired B2B brands in tech.• Denise Persson, CMO, and Chris Degnan, former CRO of Snowflake, co-authors of Make it Snow, unpack the marketing and sales alignment that fueled one of the most explosive B2B growth stories in history.• Carilu Dietrich, hypergrowth advisor, explores the rise of Lovable.ai and why being "lovable" represents not just a brand aspiration but a strategic competitive advantage."Episode 500 is a celebration not just of longevity, but of the incredible marketers who've joined me over the years—leaders who've dared to be distinct, disciplined, and yes, even a little daring," said Drew Neisser, founder of CMO Huddles and author of Renegade Marketing: 12 Steps to Building Unbeatable B2B Brands. "These stories from Gong, Snowflake, and Lovable.ai are perfect reminders of what courageous marketing looks like in action."A Chronicle of Modern B2B Marketing EvolutionOver its nearly decade-long run, Renegade Marketers Unite has featured hundreds of top B2B marketing leaders from Fortune 500 companies like IBM, Adobe, and Salesforce, alongside startup disruptors and unicorns. Each episode delivers actionable marketing insights, real-world strategies, and data-driven approaches to B2B brand building.An analysis of the first 499 episodes reveals a living chronicle of marketing transformation:• From Brand to Performance: The podcast has traced the CMO's journey from storytelling and positioning to disciplined, outcome-driven execution and pipeline impact.• AI Adoption: Recent episodes show marketing leaders treating generative AI not as an experiment but as a core productivity and capability-building mandate across their teams.• Growth Systems: The show has documented a shift from one-off marketing campaigns to engineering repeatable growth systems through events, programs, and sales-aligned initiatives.• Integrated Marketing Operations: Conversations have evolved from channel-level tactics to full-funnel alignment, with brand, demand generation, content marketing, sales enablement, and marketing analytics working in unison.• Marketing Leadership: Episode 500 arrives at a moment when the show's focus has expanded to include resilience, decision-making under pressure, and leading marketing teams through economic and technological disruption.Tune in to Episode 500 on January 9th wherever you get your podcasts.For media inquiries or to learn more about the podcast, visit RenegadeMarketing.com . And to learn more about CMO Huddles, visit https://cmohuddles.com About Renegade Marketers UniteLaunched by Drew Neisser in 2017, Renegade Marketers Unite is the podcast for B2B marketers who think differently, act boldly, and dare to disrupt. With over 500 episodes and counting, the show has become a go-to resource for marketing leaders who refuse to settle for the status quo.

