One year after Los Angeles firestorms, California continues statewide recovery and behavioral health support

“Over the past year we have seen meaningful progress, but we also know that recovery takes time, and that this anniversary may be a difficult moment for some families and those still finding their way forward,” said Kim Johnson, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. “Please know you are not alone. If you need support, young people and families with children can connect with BrightLife Kids and Soluna. If you are in crisis please call, text or chat 988 at any time to be connected with trained crisis counselors.”

From the earliest days of the disaster, California mobilized resources to support survivors:

Resiliency centers: Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) administered the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Emergency Response Grant, and through a partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, opened two Resiliency Centers in Los Angeles County as one-stop hubs for counseling and support services. These centers provide survivors access to clinicians and comprehensive behavioral health resources and will remain available through June 15, 2026.

Crisis Counseling Program (CCP): DHCS administered the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Crisis Counseling and Assistance and Training Regular Services Program, delivering more than 185,000 individual counseling encounters to wildfire survivors since May 2025. These services will continue through February 19, 2026.

CalHOPE services: Free, confidential emotional support through the CalHOPE Peer Run Warmline and Red Line connected thousands of Californians to care. In January 2025 alone, 730 calls cited “wildfires” as a primary concern.

“Our goal is to ensure that every survivor has access to the care they need,” said DHCS Director Michelle Baass. “From crisis counseling to new Resiliency Centers, we are building a system that promotes long-term emotional recovery and community strength.”