Attorney General Hanaway Obtains Commitment of Sexually Violent Predator in St. Louis County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Unit has secured the civil commitment of Roger Weston following a successful jury trial in St. Louis County, Missouri. The jury found that Weston meets the legal criteria to be classified as a Sexually Violent Predator under Missouri law, resulting in his commitment to the Department of Mental Health for control, care, and treatment.

“My Office remains steadfast in our mission to do everything in our power to pursue justice and protect Missourians,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “I am proud of our Sexually Violent Predator Unit, which works diligently to ensure predators are not released back into society before they’ve received proper treatment.”

The SVP Unit seeks the civil commitment of sexual offenders who have been previously convicted of a sexually violent offense and currently suffer from a mental abnormality which makes them more likely than not to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined in a secure facility.

Weston has an extensive history of sexual offending beginning in the early 1980s, including sexual misconduct and indecent exposure convictions, which led to two burglary convictions where he broke in to commit sex acts.

At trial, expert psychologists testified that Weston suffers from Antisocial Personality Disorder and Other Specified Paraphilic Disorder, Non-Consensual Sex, and has a mental abnormality that makes him more likely than not to commit future acts of sexual violence if not confined to a secure facility.

On December 17, 2025, following a jury trial, Weston was found to be a Sexually Violent Predator and was ordered to be committed to the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health for care, control, and treatment.

The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Ted Bruce and Michael Schafer.

