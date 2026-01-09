Ronald Komakhuk Sentenced to Serve 25 Years for Sexual Assault and Sexual Abuse of a Minor

January 8, 2026

(Palmer, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Superior Court Judge Kristen Stohler sentenced 59-year-old Ronald Komakhuk to serve 25 years of incarceration after being convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree and Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

Additionally, Komakhuk will have additional suspended time and a 15-year probationary term following incarceration. Komakhuk will have to register as a sex offender for life. Komakhuk originally pled guilty in Sept. 2025 and admitted to a vulnerable victim aggravator.

Komakhuk was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement. Komakhuk’s convictions stemmed from multiple incidents of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault from early 2020 against two victims.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.