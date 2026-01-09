Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts Presents 'Puffs' as First 2026 Northshore Mainstage Production

LAAPA

Youth edition of hit comedy 'Puffs' opens Jan 23 at Three Rivers Theater in Covington, LA

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts (LAAPA) Theatre Department will present "Puffs" as its first 2026 Northshore Mainstage production, running January 23-25 at Three Rivers Theater in Covington. The production will be directed by Mr. Curtis Billings and marks the beginning of LAAPA's theatrical season for the new year.An original comedy by New York-based playwright Matt Cox, "Puffs" is a parody of the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling, told from the perspective of the "Puffs"—members of the often-overlooked Hogwarts house, Hufflepuff. Across seven increasingly eventful years at a "Certain School of Magic and Magic," the Puffs try to find their place in a world full of dangerous spells, mysterious adventures, and one very famous boy wizard.This youth edition keeps all the laughs and heart of the original but with age-appropriate language and content, making it perfect for student performers and audiences of all ages. At its core, "Puffs" celebrates friendship, bravery, and the magic of being yourself—even if you're not the hero of the story."We're thrilled to kick off 2026 with a production that reminds us that everyone has an important role to play," said Ryan P. Cullen, Executive Director of LAAPA. "Puffs is not only hilarious and entertaining, but it also carries a powerful message about finding your place and celebrating what makes you unique. Our students have been working incredibly hard under Mr. Billings' direction, and we can't wait to share this production with the Northshore community."The production will run for four performances at Three Rivers Theater, located at 73115 Louisiana 437 in Covington:Friday, January 23 at 6:00 PMSaturday, January 24 at 2:00 PM (Matinee)Saturday, January 24 at 6:00 PM (Evening)Sunday, January 25 at 2:00 PM (Matinee)Tickets start at $25.31 and are available for purchase at https://www.laapa.com/events About Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts - Covington Originally founded in 1978 in River Ridge, Louisiana, Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts has fostered a love of and lifetime success in music, dance, and the performing and creative arts for kids, teens, and adults for over 40 years. As one of Southeast Louisiana's leaders in private music and dance education, LAAPA has introduced the performing arts into the lives of thousands of families. With a faculty of more than 60 professional and engaging instructors, LAAPA serves students from brand new beginners through advanced performers preparing for auditions and professional opportunities. Classes are available online and at three campus locations: River Ridge in Harahan (Jefferson Parish), Covington, and Mandeville (St. Tammany Parish). For more information, visit Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts.

