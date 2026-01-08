Governor Abbott Announces $30,000 Reward For Information On Commissioner Betancourt Shooting

TEXAS, January 8 - January 8, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Reynaldo Mata-Rios. Eddy Betancourt was found deceased on December 27, 2025, and on the following day, the McAllen Police Department issued a warrant for Mata-Rios’ arrest for murder. Betancourt was the vice chairman of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors. He was appointed by Governor Abbott to serve on the Texas Facilities Commission.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added the suspect to their 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

"Cecilia and I mourn the tragic loss of Commissioner Eddy Betancourt, and we pray for his family and loved ones," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas remains in regular coordination with local law enforcement to provide all necessary resources to ensure those responsible face the consequences of their actions and the full weight of the law for this heinous crime. I encourage Texans with information relating to this crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. With the public's help, we will capture those responsible and put them behind bars.”

The suspect, Reynaldo Mata-Rios, 60, is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Mata-Rios was seen crossing the U.S. - Mexico border in a red truck on December 28, 2025. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information using one of the following methods:

Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law regardless of how tips are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive.