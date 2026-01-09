Honeygirl Delivers Raw Storytelling with New Country Music Single 'Drinking Too Much Again'

Drinking Too Much Again by Honeygirl

Drinking Too Much Again, captures the emotional toll alcohol once took on her relationship with co-writer, now husband, Scotty Johnson, of the Gin Blossoms.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country artist Honeygirl returns with her latest release, “Drinking Too Much Again,” an honest track that blends classic country storytelling with modern grit & style.Written and co-produced by Honeygirl — the artist name of Kira Brown — the song draws from a true chapter in her life, capturing the emotional toll alcohol once took on her personal relationship with co-writer, now husband, Scotty Johnson, longtime guitarist for the multi-platinum band Gin Blossoms and a respected Arizona music veteran. With unflinching lyrics and a vulnerable vocal performance, “Drinking Too Much Again” speaks to love tested by challenges and the courage it takes to confront uncomfortable truths.Johnson’s Southwestern-forward guitar work gives the song a warm, organic foundation, echoing the sounds of desert highways, late-night reflections, and timeless American songwriting traditions.Produced by Larry Elyea at Mind’s Eye Digital Recording Studio in Phoenix, Arizona, the track strikes a balance between polished production and lived-in authenticity.The finished track keeps the song grounded and emotionally direct, making it equally at home on country playlists, country radio, and singer-songwriter stages.“Drinking Too Much Again” is part of Honeygirl’s real-life love story, chronicling a moment when alcohol threatened not just a relationship, but the future the couple envisioned together. Rather than glamorizing the struggle, the song leans into accountability, heartbreak, and the quiet strength found in facing reality head-on.With her signature blend of honesty and eclectic country music influences, Honeygirl continues to build a catalog that resonates with listeners who value real stories and emotional truth. “Drinking Too Much Again” stands as a powerful reminder that some of the best songs come from the hardest seasons.“Drinking Too Much Again” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Music video coming January 14, 2026.For interviews, press inquiries, or additional information, please contact: honeygirlmusicphx@gmail.com or 480-239-2899

